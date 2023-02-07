Minister of Tourism Inaugurates Four Seasons Expansion

His Excellency the Minister of Tourism, Mr Ahmed Al-Khateeb, inaugurated the first phase of the expansion and renovation of the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh

With an investment of over 255m SAR, the renovation will enhance the quality and services of the Four Seasons Hotel and ensure the property is keeping pace with the acceleration of growth in Saudi’s tourism sector.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of officials and dignitaries. Led by His Royal Highness Prince Al-Waleed Bin Talal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kingdom Holding Company, Engineer Talal Ibrahim Al-Maiman, CEO of the Kingdom Holding Company, and Mr Guenter Geghard, Regional Vice President and General Manager of the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh.

The opening ceremony was followed by a tour of the new pavilions, modern architecture and offerings.

The new design is a reflection of Saudi identity. The new architecture and design features beautiful Saudi architecture and will take hotel guests and visitors on a journey to the depth of authentic culture, combined with the luxury and elegance which Four Seasons has been known for since its opening in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT