Minister Bartlett to Address Global Tourism Resilience Day (GTRD) Forum

Minister Bartlett will deliver the Keynote Address during the Global Tourism Resilience Day Forum and will also address the official ceremony to mark the first-ever Global Tourism Resilience Day.

This after Jamaica’s efforts to bolster resilience in global tourism by proposing the official designation of February 17th as Global Tourism Resilience Day annually yielded great success, as the United Nations (UN) recently ratified the move to facilitate its observance globally. The day’s observance will also form part of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference, which will be hosted by Jamaica from February 15-17, 2023. The much-anticipated conference, will be attended by some 200 local and international tourism stakeholders. These include government ministers from several countries, policy advisors, academics, executives of several international organisations, international business leaders among other key stakeholders. The hybrid conference forms part of efforts by the Ministry of Tourism and its tourism partners, including the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), to boost resilience in global tourism.

Friday, February 17, 2023 beginning at 9:00 a.m.:

Global Tourism Resilience Day Forum at 9:00 a.m.

Commemorative Ceremony to mark the first-ever Global Tourism Resilience Day at 3:00 p.m.



The University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters, Mona, Kingston 7

(the blue building opposite the Main Gate to the UWI, Mona Campus)