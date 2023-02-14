A new adventure experience has now been launched for 2023, endorsed by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, and bringing together all three climbs. The Saint Lucia Three Peaks Challenge invites visitors to climb each one during their stay on the island

Local experts and guides from The 758 Adventurers provide an escorted series of the three hikes which can be booked across the duration of your visit.

The Challenge includes Gros Piton (2, 618.9 ft), Mount Gimie (3,117 ft.) and Petit Piton at 2,438 ft. Petit Piton is the more technical and difficult endeavour requiring ropes to climb certain sections and it is recommended that this is the first peak to be climbed.

THE EXPERIENCES:

1.) All Together: Completing the three peaks in one day, with a guide.

The 758 Adventurers provide private accommodation transfers, inclusive of breakfast, lunch water, electrolytes.

Key Information:

Cost: $500 US per person. Minimum 2 pax and max 10.

Fitness level: This requires an excellent level of fitness and preferably some experience of ultra-running or mountain hiking.

Expected duration: 7-10 hours.

Start time: 07:00/08:00.

Recommended footwear/clothing: compression top and bottoms, hat and ultra-trail shoes or good trainers or hiking shoes.

Recommended accessories: sunglasses, sunscreen, insect repellent and camel pack or lightweight backpack.

Weather dependent: If the weather prevents the challenge from being attempted, The 758 Adventurers will arrange the activity on a different date. If this is not possible, a refund will be given.

All participants must sign a waiver provided by The 758 Adventurers. In the unlikely event of an incident or accident, all guides are first-aid trained and carry first-aid equipment.

2.) One at a Time: Completing the three peaks over the course of several days, with a guide each time.

The 758 Adventurers will book your access to each mountain. You will need to organise your own transport (hire car or taxi) and refreshments. Meet your guide at designated starting point (in Soufriere).

Key Information:

Cost: $120 US per person.

Fitness level: This requires a good level of fitness.

Expected duration: 3-4 hours per climb.

Start time: 07:00/08:00 for each climb.

Recommended footwear/clothing: sports top and bottoms, hat, good trainers or hiking shoes.

Recommended accessories: sunglasses, sunscreen, insect repellent and camel pack or lightweight backpack.

You must bring a supply of water with you.

Weather dependent: If the weather prevents the challenge from being attempted, The 758 Adventurers will arrange the activity on a different date. If this is not possible, a refund will be given.

All participants must sign a waiver provided by The 758 Adventurers. . In the unlikely event of an incident or accident, all guides are first-aid trained and carry first-aid equipment.

ABOUT THE GUIDES:

https://www.facebook.com/The758Adventurers/

The 758 Adventurers founders Julian Toussaint and Jason Sayers are well-known in Saint Lucia for their love of action. Julian, a massage therapist at the Cap Maison hotel, currently holds the record for The Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the three mountains in succession with a combined total climbing time of 5 hours 12 minutes. Bear in mind it takes the average visitor between 3-4 hours to complete just Gros Piton!

In 2022, Sabrina Verjee, the record-breaking British ultra-runner from Cumbria, completed the Three Peaks Challenge in Saint Lucia in just 5 hours 16 minutes , setting a new best time for a female runner and was just 4 mins off the record.

So if you love hiking and being active on holiday, come and try it out.