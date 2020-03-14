Millions of airline seats lost to US coronavirus ban

A report by ForwardKeys has revealed that the United States’ transatlantic travel ban has now put a total of 3.3 million plane seats in jeopardy.

Announced last week, the order originally barred most non-United States nationals from entering the country from the Schengen area in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

This move put two million seats in danger.

The ban was extended to include the United Kingdom and Ireland last night, putting 1.3 million airline seats at risk of elimination from the market.

The airlines which look set to suffer the worst are both US carriers, Delta and United, which each stand to lose around 400,000 seats.

British Airways is next, followed, in order, by American Airlines, Lufthansa, Virgin Atlantic, Air France, Aer Lingus, KLM and Norwegian.

In terms of countries, the UK is set to be worst hit, potentially losing over a million seats.

It is followed in order by Germany, standing to lose around 500,000, France, around 400,000, the Netherlands around 300,000, Spain, around 200,000 and then Italy and Switzerland, each with around 100,000.

Olivier Ponti, vice president, insights, ForwardKeys, said: “Whilst a few flights are still operating, bringing permanent US residents and their immediate family back home, this is an unprecedented collapse in air travel.

“In an incredibly short space of time, this ban has decimated the world’s busiest and most profitable segment of the aviation industry, transatlantic travel.”

