Mike ‘Sharkman’ Rutzen returns to Atlantis, the Palm

Atlantis, the Palm is joining forces with world-renowned conservationist Mike ‘Sharkman’ Rutzen and the United Arab Emirates’ ministry of climate change and environment for an action-packed Shark Week.

The celebration will take place from July 28th until August 3rd.

The bumper week of themed activities and informative talks, held at the iconic resort’s mesmerising the Lost Chambers Aquarium, will help educate guests on shark conservation and the importance of protecting global marine life.

Now in its 31st year, the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week bonanza shines a spotlight on one of the world’s most fascinating species with a number of themed documentaries, films and events.

Famed expert and filmmaker Mike Rutzen will spearhead Atlantis’ exciting array of events, including informative sessions with marine animal specialists, interactions with the Atlantis scuba divers and a host of once-in-a-lifetime dive experiences with ten per cent discount on aquarium experiences.

There is even free admission to the Lost Chambers Aquarium for every child below 11 years old, when they wear something shark-themed and are accompanied by one paying adult.

Atlantis, the Palm, recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.