MGallery Collection Unveils New Flagship Luxury Resort in Bohol, Philippines

MGallery Collection, famed for its luxury boutique hotels, announces the opening of its newest property in the Philippines, South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection, joining Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery Collection. A refined sanctuary woven into the lush coastal tapestry of Panglao Island, this breathtaking property reimagines tropical luxury through the lens of Boholano myth, artisanal design, and natural wellness.

A coastal sanctuary sculpted by legend and sea

Cradled between the crystalline waters of the Bohol Sea and a lush backdrop of coconut groves and tropical flora, South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection offers front-row access to the region’s organic and tranquil beauty. Located just off Bohol Island, designated in 2023 as the Philippines’ first UNESCO Global Geopark, Panglao is not only a gateway to tropical paradise; it is a living, breathing expression of it. Just ten minutes from Bohol-Panglao International Airport, guests can explore the shores where a mosaic of world-renowned dive sites filled with local marine life await. A short drive inland, the rich brown tones of the world-famous Chocolate Hills ripple across the landscape, surrounded by lush forests which are home to one of the world’s smallest primates – the Philippine tarsier.

Living architecture inspired by Bohol’s soul

Crafted by award-winning designers, South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection blends natural materials and artisanal craftsmanship to create a uniquely island-inspired retreat.

Each MGallery Collection hotel reflects a style and aesthetic that connects guests with the spirit of their destination. At South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection, guests can immerse themselves in Bohol’s soulful charm, where every detail tells a story. Led by an award-winning design team including Patrick Keane of Enter Projects Asia, Patricia Ho of White Jacket, and Philip Pond of Atelier Pond, the resort masterfully blends architectural innovation with the island’s heritage.

The 188 guest rooms are thoughtfully layered with natural textures like traditional Filipino Banig, polished bamboo, and coconut wood to offer a modern ode to island life crafted by the hands of local artisans. Drawing inspiration from the island’s rich natural and cultural tapestry, the rooms are serene sanctuaries that blend luxury with authentic warmth through handcrafted furnishings, locally made amenity boxes, and rugs woven by Boholano artisans using native techniques and sustainable materials. For guests seeking an even deeper connection to the island, eight spacious beachfront villas are named after a Filipino “Diwata,” or nature deity. Guests can wake to the sounds of calming waves, breathe in the crisp coastal air, step out for personalised sunset picnics on the sand, and end the day with curated turndown rituals. Artisanal keepsakes that embody the essence of Bohol are thoughtfully placed throughout the villas for guests to enjoy long after their departure.

Remaining true to local tradition, every space within the property channels the spirit of Sirenna: the enchanting guardian of the sea. From the sacred banyan tree and coral-inspired lobby pods to nightly oceanfront rituals, her presence is the soul of the property and guides guests throughout their journey.

Culinary reverence, from land to sea

Gastronomy at South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection is a tribute to the island’s culinary identity, where local ingredients, traditional techniques, and authentic storytelling champion the island’s agricultural and maritime heritage. The property’s main restaurant, Tiya’s House is a reimagined ancestral residence where guests can savour Southeast Asian dishes. For those seeking intimate moments, two elegantly appointed rooms above the restaurant offer a charming seaside setting for exclusive celebrations.

Adding a playful and family-friendly twist to the resort’s culinary landscape, Manja welcomes guests with communal tables and vibrant design. Its menu delights all ages with Mediterranean crowd-pleasers such as brick-oven pizzas, golden rotisserie chicken, and refreshing tropical fruit mocktails – ensuring fun and flavour are always on the table.

Complementing the exquisite culinary experience is UMA, a relaxed lively setting where guests can dine and explore private market stalls that offer fresh seafood and tropical fruit, all served in an open-air setting under the stars. For sunset relaxation, guests can step into the beachside Sirenna Bar, a rustic-chic hideaway where MGallery Collection’s signature mixology creativity fills the air and locally-inspired cocktails – such as Sirenna’s Touch, made with local Lambanog – are artfully crafted and infused with imagination and flair. Beyond the restaurants, guests can enjoy a selection of bespoke dining experiences, including curated tastings and slow-roasted beach BBQs.

Nature-infused wellbeing and Boholano heritage experiences

Wellness at South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection encapsulates the calm, peaceful spirit of the island. At the stunning Lola’s Sanctuary, healing feels effortless as the calming ocean waves surround guests. Nestled in the garden canopy, this open-air haven will open in the coming weeks and blends local botanicals with soulful body therapies. Designed to help guests breathe more deeply, move with intention, and truly reconnect, the resort’s hydroponic gardens, herbal trails, and rice paddies offer a slower, more mindful pace. Beyond the spa, the hotel offers sunrise yoga and a luxury gym.

The resort’s low-rise architecture is sustainably built with local Boholano materials, blending seamlessly into the island’s natural landscape.

To truly immerse guests in the island’s culture, the resort also offers a variety of signature experiences. From curated tours to enchanting evenings with firelit drumming and sunset torch lighting, these rituals blend nature, tradition, and wellness to connect guests with the rhythm of Bohol. Each day at the resort ends with guests returning to local artisan chocolates and hand-written tales of island mythology in their rooms. For children, Aya’s Jungle – the resort’s nature-inspired kids’ club – provides a world of creative discovery.

Signature M Moment

Every MGallery Collection hotel invites guests to capture its signature M Moment – a meaningful and memorable experience designed to spark curiosity and broaden the mind and soul. At South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection, explorers can step into a story that uncovers the cultural roots of the island. Guided by a local craftsperson, this original M Moment lets guests discover the centuries-old process of creating Asin Tibuok – Bohol’s rare artisanal salt, slowly crafted from seawater and coconut husks. Hands-on and heartfelt, the experience includes shaping clay pots and bringing home a salt crystal as a soulful souvenir. This offers guests an intimate way to slow down, ground themselves and feel the magic of heritage made by hand. A moment less about doing and more about truly connecting.

Community Commitments

Shaped by diversity and community, MGallery Collection is committed to creating purposeful connections to the people in every destination. At South Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection, this ethos flows throughout every aspect of the guest journey. The resort currently supports two local orphanages - Bohol Sunshine Home and Trinity Angels Care Home - where the team supplies toys and essential food items to the 26 children and infants that live there. In addition to these donations, the resort team regularly visits the orphanages to play games, organise fun activities and share meals, fostering a sense of family and belonging. This initiative is just one example of the resort’s commitment to empowering the local community.

Elegant Event Spaces

One-of-a-kind events unfold across a selection of striking indoor and beachfront venues. The resort’s Acqua Pavilion is a stunning 100-square metre space, inspired by the fluid geometry of sea creatures, offering an intimate setting for up to 50 guests. For larger gatherings, the 200-square metre Marcela Ballroom welcomes up to 100 guests and evokes authentic Filipino hospitality with curated details inspired by local indigenous craftsmanship. The 500-square metre events lawn is ideal for enchanting alfresco celebrations and is seamlessly connected to a rooftop lawn by a sweeping grand staircase, creating a captivating stage for social soirées.