MGallery Collection Launches Very First Ski Resort in Valmorel

MGallery, a boutique hotel collection within Accor’s luxury division, has announced the arrival of a new property in the French Alps, nestled in the heart of the Valmorel ski resort. Scheduled to open in 2027, this first-class hotel will be the brand’s inaugural mountain retreat, bringing MGallery’s signature character and charm to the slopes for the very first time.

Led by CLR Hotels, a subsidiary of the CGR Group known for its expertise in cinema, hospitality, dining, and wellness, this ambitious project aims to position Valmorel as a must-visit destination for travellers seeking immersive experiences, unspoiled nature, and responsible luxury.

“Following our successful collaboration on La Grande Terrasse Hôtel & Spa La Rochelle – MGallery Collection, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with CLR Hotels through this exciting Alpine venture. Valmorel marks a first for MGallery in the mountains and represents a major step in our ambition to offer boutique luxury that is authentic and sustainable in many of the world’s most beautiful regions. Surrounded by peaks, forests, and local savoir-faire, this new address embodies the very essence of MGallery: unique places with soul, meaning, and emotion.” — Maud Bailly, CEO Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems

An exceptional retreat between peaks and pine forests

The architectural project has been entrusted to Bertrand Pourrier, founder of ABP Architectes, with offices in La Rochelle and Paris. Known for contemporary creations across the cultural, hospitality, and coworking sectors, the agency is recognized for its integrated approach from concept to delivery. Deeply committed to sustainable architecture, ABP is aligning the project with RE2020 standards, targeting certifications such as BREEAM, and prioritizing the use of bio-sourced and local materials.

An alpine sanctuary designed for escape

Conceived as a true alpine sanctuary, the future hotel will offer 82 rooms, with nearly one third of the hotel featuring suites, along with direct access to the ski slopes. Nestled in a pristine, exclusive setting on the edge of a pine forest and just steps from the slopes, the property will offer sweeping views over the valley - a promise of freedom and escape.

Inside, guests will be welcomed into a warm, contemporary environment, where the design draws inspiration from the Savoyard heritage, blending sculpted wood, stone, and tartan in a refined tribute to local tradition.

The hotel will also include a fine dining restaurant, a main restaurant with a terrace, a bar, and a speakeasy. A 480 sqm spa with both indoor and outdoor pools will enhance the wellness experience, alongside a dedicated ski and snowboard room, a private screening room, and a relaxation area specially designed for après-ski moments.

A strong commitment to the environment and local communities

In keeping with MGallery Collection’s strong commitment to sustainability, the project has been designed to meet the highest environmental standards. It will feature harmonious landscape architecture, high energy efficiency, the use of local and bio-sourced materials, and dedicated staff facilities including 43 housing units, offering 80 beds, as well as a restaurant.

The hotel will actively contribute to the local economy by promoting local craftsmanship, regional produce, and short supply chains.

This new signing is part of MGallery Collection’s strategy of selective growth. The brand currently offers more than 120 boutique hotels globally, with 37 hotels currently operating in France and six more under varying stages of development in the country.

With its first opening in a mountain resort, the brand reaffirms its ambition to explore new expressions of luxury hospitality - combining authenticity, sustainability, and immersion in unspoiled natural environments. After coastal destinations, city centers, and heritage sites, the Alpine peaks have now become a new source of inspiration for MGallery, furthering its mission to offer singular stays in distinctive locations - for meaningful and memorable experiences.