Sunshine, flavour, and hospitality shine at taste of Kildare 2025

Glorious sunshine and world-class hospitality set the stage this weekend as more than 10,000 visitors flocked to Naas Racecourse for the Taste of Kildare Festival 2025. Over two full days, the festival delivered a vibrant showcase of the county’s food, drink, music, and family entertainment — cementing Kildare’s reputation as one of Ireland’s premier destinations for hospitality and culture.

Organised by Into Kildare in association with Kildare County Council, and supported by the Local Enterprise Office Kildare, The Keadeen Hotel, The K Club, Queally Group, Ballymore, and Brady Family, the event brought together the very best of Kildare’s culinary and cultural talent.

The weekend opened on Saturday afternoon with Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless and Cathaoirleach Carmel Kelly, before rolling into a packed programme of flavour and entertainment.

Crowds thronged the Chef Demo Stage to see Irish culinary stars including Rachel Allen, Gary O’Hanlon, Domini Kemp, Aisling Larkin, Erica Drum, Barry Hayden, Philip Gleeson, Bernard McGuane, and Stefan Matz. Guests sampled over 40 international wines at the Nude Wine Co.’s Summer Wine Fair and explored a bustling Craft Market and Local Enterprise Office showcase of Kildare’s makers and producers.

A standout addition this year was The Keadeen Dining Experience in The Circle, where festival-goers enjoyed a specially curated tasting menu as a refined alternative to the buzzing street food offering.

Live performances from the Newbridge Gospel Choir, Spring Break, Superfly, Noughty Tribute, and Oasis tribute Morning Glory kept spirits high, while families enjoyed a dedicated festival corner featuring science shows, a petting farm, magicians, ceramic painting, and more.

Áine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare, said: “Taste of Kildare 2025 was our best festival yet. From the sunshine to the laughter and incredible energy across the weekend, it was a joy to celebrate Kildare’s food, drink, and hospitality with everyone. We are so grateful to our sponsors, partners, chefs, performers, volunteers, and visitors for bringing it all to life.”

With record numbers, glorious weather, and a true celebration of hospitality, Taste of Kildare 2025 set a new benchmark for the county’s flagship festival.