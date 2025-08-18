TEA SATE Asia-Pacific 2025 arrives in New Zealand for the first time

For the first time ever, the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) is bringing its popular TEA SATE Asia-Pacific Conference to New Zealand. To bring this incredible event to life, TEA has partnered with Wētā Workshop, the award-winning creative services company, and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU), the region’s cultural, events and destination agency.

Taking place 24–29 August (NZST), the conference will celebrate New Zealand’s thriving themed entertainment industry and promote collaboration, innovation and creativity across New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, and beyond.

“The TEA SATE Asia-Pacific conference is an important annual event for the themed entertainment industry,” said Melissa Oviedo, CEO of TEA. “Our members have wanted to visit and learn from New Zealand for quite some time. By working closely with TAU and New Zealand-based member company Wētā Workshop, we are proud to host this exclusive opportunity. We know it will leave a lasting impression with attendees for many years to come.”

Anchored in some of New Zealand’s most iconic destinations, the conference will travel the country, highlighting inspiring locations and attractions. Leaders and innovators will share insights on the state of the industry and future opportunities.

Conference highlights include experiences at:

• The All Blacks Experience Tour (Auckland)

• Wētā Workshop Unleashed (Auckland)

• The Hobbiton™ Movie Set (Matamata)

• The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa (Wellington)

• Wētā Workshop (Wellington)

• The World of WearableArt (Wellington)

• HyperCinema (Auckland)

• Roxy Cinema (Wellington)

Wellington-based TEA member and Thea Award-winning Wētā Workshop will host attendees for an unforgettable Unleashed Dinner Experience at its themed entertainment site on Federal Street in Auckland.

While attendees are expected from more than 12 countries, TEA is also encouraging New Zealand-based industry professionals to register and take part. Together with TAU, TEA has created exclusive rates and flexible registration options, allowing locals to build their own itinerary—from the welcome reception to one-day content passes or full two-day immersive experiences.

“Attendees will learn from talented, globally recognised leaders in the themed entertainment and leisure industries,” added Oviedo. “We are especially excited that Entertainment and Cultural Advisors (ECA) will provide an exclusive preview of the 2024 TEA Global Index—an in-depth annual study of global attractions attendance. SATE attendees will receive a first look at this report ahead of its official release.”

Sir Richard Taylor, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Wētā Workshop, added:

“Wētā Workshop is renowned for bringing beloved characters, iconic properties, and unforgettable experiences to life around the world. We are excited to welcome global creatives and leaders to our home so they can experience our unique Kiwi culture and discover the talent and opportunities based here.”

Ken Pereira, Head of Business Events at TAU, noted:

“We are honoured to welcome TEA and this year’s SATE Asia-Pacific to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland before it moves to Waikato and Wellington. Starting the event in Auckland reflects our region’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation and creativity. This conference is a vital opportunity to exchange knowledge, make connections, and showcase what New Zealand offers for both work and play.”

Registration for TEA SATE Asia-Pacific 2025 is now open.

To learn more about the event and TEA, visit teaconnect.org