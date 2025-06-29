Mexico’s Top Beachfront Clubs and Restaurants

Mexico is home to some of the world’s most spectacular beaches—but certain destinations elevate the experience with a touch of luxury, culinary excellence, and immersive design.

From the golden shores of Baja California Sur, through the lush jungles of Riviera Nayarit and the vibrant coast of Puerto Vallarta, to the turquoise waters of Cancún and Isla Mujeres, Marriott Bonvoy’s most exclusive resorts have created true seaside sanctuaries. These beach clubs and restaurants offer not only breathtaking views and dreamlike settings, but also menus that celebrate local and international flavors—turning every visit into a full sensory journey.

Baja California Sur: Refined Escapes by the Sea

Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve – San José del Cabo

Zadún is a serene retreat where the beach is not swimmable, but its beauty is best enjoyed slowly. Facing the sea is Equis, a treasure-inspired restaurant offering dishes like grilled artichokes with yogurt and sheep cheese, tuna tostada with labneh and chili oil, and lobster al pastor bao with pork belly and citrus xec. For indulgence, the California’s Duo—ribeye and lobster with truffled mashed potatoes—is a standout. The Tiki Bar elevates tropical mixology with drinks like Tangaroa’s Fire (mezcal, damiana, tamarind) and Rapanui (corn liqueur and lime), all served in a tranquil, guest-exclusive setting.

Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort – Los Cabos

Solaz offers a vibrant, social energy with a swimmable beach and public access. At its heart is Baja Beach by Mako, where a silver Airstream serves up coastal Mexican cuisine—fresh seafood, bold flavors, and no pretense. For a more refined experience, Mako restaurant offers elegant seafood dishes like ceviches and grilled fish, all in a relaxed beachfront setting.

Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta: Jungle Meets Coastal Cool

Delta Hotels by Marriott Riviera Nayarit, An All-Inclusive Resort – La Cruz de Huanacaxtle

Nestled in the jungle hills, this all-inclusive resort blends mountain serenity with beachside fun. The Aqua Jungle & River connects guests to nature through a meandering waterway and playful waterpark. The newly opened Zafiro Tower adds adults-only suites and pet-friendly amenities. At the exclusive Tonati Beach Club, guests enjoy fresh ceviches, aguachiles, mezcalitas, and coconut cocktails. Private cabanas, oceanfront massages, and curated mixology make Tonati a true sanctuary by the sea.

Nosh Sunset Bar – Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

This modern beachfront bar offers seafood bites, craft cocktails, and a unique setting with swings and infinity pool views. At night, the Raw Bar comes alive with live music and dishes like the Huanacaxtle tostada with coconut milk and fresh snook from Nayarit.

The Westin Resort & Spa – Puerto Vallarta

Located on a Blue Flag-certified beach, The Westin’s Cebichería offers kayaking, paddleboarding, and scenic walks. The menu features vibrant dishes like shrimp tostadas aguachile-style, marinated with lime, morita chili, and jalapeño aioli—perfect for poolside indulgence.

Caribbean Coast: Sophistication and Soulful Escapes

Sasi Thai – JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa

Set in authentic bungalows with sunset views and a swimmable beach, Sasi Thai blends Thai cuisine with Cancún’s coastal charm. Signature dishes include Gai Yang Isaan—northeastern Thai-style marinated chicken with sticky rice, lotus root, and bok choy—ideal for an exotic seaside dinner.

Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort – Isla Mujeres

This adults-only, all-inclusive sanctuary offers eco-conscious luxury and Mayan-inspired design. At The Breeze, guests enjoy Baja-style shrimp tacos, white fish tiradito, and imaginative cocktails. The Al Paso food truck serves healthy bites like sweet potato salad and tuna-watermelon ceviche. With panoramic Caribbean views, tranquil pools, and the Alma Spa rooted in ancient traditions, Almare is a soulful escape crafted to inspire.