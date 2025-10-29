Mexico City Prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026

As one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Mexico City is gearing up to welcome the world with open arms and a bold new urban vision. Set to host the tournament’s opening match and several key games, the Mexican capital will not only serve as the stage for football’s greatest spectacle but also as a living showcase of the nation’s cultural vitality, creative spirit, and dedication to sustainability.

In anticipation of the global event, the city hosted in October a group of 12 European travel journalists to showcase its broad programme of improvements spanning transport, green spaces, cultural infrastructure, and public lighting. These initiatives are not just about accommodating visitors; they are designed to leave a lasting legacy for residents, strengthening the city’s social fabric and enhancing quality of life long after the final whistle.

Alejandra Frausto, Minister of Tourism of Mexico City, shared some of the key initiatives that the city’s government is implementing in preparation for the FIFA World Cup — from sustainable mobility and the revitalisation of public spaces to cultural projects and lighting schemes designed to showcase Mexico City’s vibrancy on the global stage.

Mobility and the Cablebús: Connecting Communities and Culture

The local government is focusing on transforming mobility, accessibility, and the urban experience. Central to this effort is the Cablebús, the city’s pioneering cable car system designed to link neighbourhoods while offering a new perspective of the capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among its most emblematic lines is the route that soars above Chapultepec Park, connecting its four sections and giving passengers a striking view of one of the largest urban forests in Latin America. Another line, known for its colourful murals, crosses the borough of Iztapalapa, turning the journey into an open-air art experience while improving access for residents.

These projects are part of a broader vision to create a more connected and sustainable Mexico City, one where modern infrastructure blends with art, nature, and daily life.

Parks and Green Renewal

In tandem with mobility improvements, Mexico City is renewing its green spaces and cultural venues to ensure that the World Cup leaves a lasting legacy.

A highlight of this transformation is the fourth section of Chapultepec Park, newly opened to the public and designed to expand the park’s cultural and ecological offerings. Within it, the Jardín Escénico (Scenic Garden) stands as a contemporary space for performance and community gatherings, merging landscape and architecture.

Elsewhere, the creation of new linear parks and green corridors such as Parque Lineal Gran Canal is reshaping the city’s streetscape, prioritising pedestrians and cyclists while enhancing urban biodiversity. These open spaces aim to make Mexico City not only more beautiful but also more liveable, inclusive, and environmentally resilient.

Utopías in Iztapalapa: Building Social Cohesion

Beyond grand projects and central parks, one of the most inspiring aspects of Mexico City’s preparations lies in its community-centred initiatives. The Utopías of Iztapalapa are multi-purpose public spaces featuring free-to-access sports facilities, theatres, gardens, and learning centres which are being expanded as part of a drive to foster social cohesion in the most vulnerable communities. By encouraging culture, wellness, and education in traditionally underserved areas, the Utopías symbolise a more inclusive urban legacy.

Lighting the Way

A key part of the city’s preparation is the renewal of its urban lighting. Iconic landmarks and key avenues are being fitted with new illumination, enhancing both safety and atmosphere. During the World Cup, Mexico City will quite literally shine, with many monuments and public spaces glowing in vibrant hues that celebrate the event.

This lighting strategy is not merely decorative; it reflects a broader ambition to present the city at its best: vibrant, welcoming, and alive with energy, while also improving night-time visibility and sustainability.

Towards a Lasting Legacy

Mexico City’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup go far beyond stadiums and fan zones. Through projects that integrate mobility, green spaces, community engagement, and urban beauty, the city is reimagining itself for the future.

When football fans from across the globe arrive in 2026, they’ll find not only a city ready for celebration but also one that has invested in connection, between people, neighbourhoods, and the spaces they share.

Visit mexicocity.cdmx.gob.mx