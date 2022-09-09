easyJet receives full IATA IEnvA accreditation for Environmental Management System

easyJet is the first low-cost carrier worldwide with a fully IATA IEnvA certified Environmental Management System

easyJet has received IATA IEnvA stage 2 certification, making it the first low-cost carrier worldwide with a fully IATA IEnvA certified Environmental Management System (EMS). This follows its successful completion of the IATA IEnvA Stage 1 implementation, assessment, and certification earlier this year.

The IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme is a globally recognised evaluation system designed to independently assess and help to improve the environmental performance of an airline and it is closely aligned to the international standard for the environmental management system ISO 14001. easyJet is the first non IATA member to participate in the process.

IEnvA is a voluntary programme helping airlines to identify, manage, monitor and control their environmental issues in a holistic manner. It commits airlines to compliance with environmental obligations and to continually improve their environmental performance.

Jane Ashton, Director of Sustainability at easyJet, said:

“We view sustainability as a holistic issue at easyJet, which ranges from mitigating our direct carbon emissions from flying to managing the broader impact from our operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really pleased to have achieved this first for a low-cost carrier worldwide, with the full IATA IEnvA accreditation further demonstrating easyJet’s continued commitment to continuously improving our environmental performance.”

Sebastian Mikosz, IATA Senior Vice President, Environment and Sustainability, said:



“I am especially pleased that easyJet has partnered with IATA and trusts us to work with them to further improve their environmental management practices. easyJet’s recent full IEnvA Certification bears witness of a solid commitment to achieving environmental sustainability.

“Environmental sustainability is an existential challenge for the entire airline industry. IATA is proud to work with its member airlines, but also non-member airlines to introduce world-class environmental management practices to the aviation industry.”

At easyJet we are committed to continuously assess and address our impact on the environment, this includes the direct carbon emissions from flying but also our broader environmental impact.

For example, we have already eliminated more than 36 million single-use plastic items used on our flights and we continue to ensure that any residual waste is recycled as much as possible, while always looking for more ways to take action.

We also introduced new crew uniforms made from recycled plastic bottles. Forty-five bottles go into each outfit – with the potential to prevent 2.7 million plastic bottles from ending up in landfill or in oceans over the next five years.

And, of course, we are also addressing our direct carbon impact. Last year, we joined the UN-backed “Race to Zero”, committing to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and we have set an interim science-based carbon emissions intensity improvement target of 35% by 2035.

Making flying more sustainable is something easyJet has long prioritised – from continued fleet renewal and efficient operations today, to proactively working alongside industry leaders, including Airbus, Rolls-Royce, GKN Aerospace, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Wright Electric, to accelerate the development of future zero carbon emission technologies and the required infrastructure.