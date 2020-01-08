Meliá Koh Samui opens in Thailand

Meliá Hotels International has celebrated the grand opening of Meliá Koh Samui, a nautical-themed luxury beachfront resort.

The coastal haven, which combines a modern essence with the charming maritime heritage of Koh Samui, marks the first hotel under the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand to open in Thailand.

This opening of Meliá Koh Samui is the start of a strategic roll-out of the Meliá brand in Thailand and at least two more hotels will be opened in key destinations across Thailand, including INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit and Meliá Chiang Mai.

All have been built in partnership with Asset World Corporation, a Thai real estate group.

Nestled on Choeng Mon Beach, just 15 minutes from Samui International Airport, Meliá Koh Samui is a 159-room and 41-suite property that features a host of outstanding facilities.

Event planners can take advantage of the extensive conference facilities of seven multi-functional rooms including a room with a unique beach front view, a ballroom that can accommodate up to 200 guests and an outdoor pool-side and beachfront function spaces which recently hosted a gala dinner for 500 guests.

With its stunning seafront setting and exceptional amenities ideal for leisure and MICE travellers, Meliá Koh Samui will become one of the leading and most sought-after resorts on Koh Samui’s north coast, a world-class tourism destination with outstanding facilities for all sectors of the market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Meliá Hotels International and to introduce the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand to Thailand for the first time.

“With its stunning seafront setting Meliá Koh Samui aims to offer a truly unique experience,” said Khun Wallapa Traisorat, owner, Meliá Koh Samui.