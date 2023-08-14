MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL CONTINUES ITS GROWTH IN MEXICO

Meliá Hotels International, Spain’s leading hotel chain and one of the largest in the world, has announced that its 14th hotel in Mexico will open soon. A new luxury property under the ME by Meliá brand, located in the picturesque city of San Miguel de Allende.

Meliá Hotels International, Spain’s leading hotel chain and one of the largest in the world, has announced that its 14th hotel in Mexico will open soon. A new luxury property under the ME by Meliá brand, located in the picturesque city of San Miguel de Allende.The new ME, currently under construction, is expected to open in 2025. It will have 140 exquisitely designed rooms and all the signature attributes of ME by Meliá, which blends an avant-garde lifestyle with a distinctive service for the most experienced travellers. Guests will be able to enjoy eating in a restaurant with unique dining experiences, relax and revitalise themselves in a luxury spa, work out in a gym equipped with the latest technology and take delight in the matchless panoramic views of the city from the brand’s distinguishing feature: the exclusive rooftop bar.The ME by

Meliá hotel in San Miguel de Allende is another milestone for the brand’s successful track record in Mexico; it is the fourth hotel in the country under this luxury hallmark, together with the well-known ME Cabo and the future ME Guadalajara and ME Sayulita hotels. Choosing San Miguel de Allende as the next destination for ME by Meliá highlights this city’s relevance as a highly attractive place for travellers who seek unique cultural experiences.The city of San Miguel de Allende is in the state of Guanajuato, in the heart of Mexico, and it has been ranked as the ‘Best City in the World’ in the Travel + Leisure Awards on several occasions.

Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, it has kept its essence throughout the centuries and has become a destination that cannot be missed by history, culture and architecture enthusiasts. Its cobbled streets and colonial style buildings are home to a rich blend of culture and traditions that are also reflected in the city’s lively artistic and gastronomic scene. For the last three years, tourism in the city has undergone sustained growth, attracting national and international travellers who wish to immerse themselves in Mexico’s traditions.Signing this new project reaffirms the importance of the Mexican market for Meliá and its growth strategy in the luxury segment.

Currently, the company operates seven hotels with the same number in the pipeline, which will open between this year and 2025. Thus, within the next two years, the company will have doubled its presence in this country, where over 80% of its portfolio will be made up of its luxury brand hotels.With the incorporation of this new luxury hotel in San Miguel de Allende, Meliá Hotels International consolidates its commitment to offering unique and exceptional experiences in some of the world’s most attractive destinations. The ME by Meliá brand has left an indelible mark in urban and holiday destinations like Ibiza, London, Barcelona, Milan and Dubai, and it is now adding San Miguel de Allende’s incomparable magic to its prestigious portfolio.​