Hyatt Regency Xi’an Chanba Celebrates Opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Xi’an Chanba, an urban oasis nestled in the heart of the Chanba Ecological District in northeast Xi’an, the capital of China’s Shaanxi province. Ideally situated amidst natural surroundings and adjacent to the Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Centre, the hotel offers a tailored experience for both business and leisure travelers.

In the vicinity, guests can enjoy relaxing walks or bike rides along the riverfront, explore garden landscapes from around the world at Xi’an Expo Park, and immerse themselves in the breathtaking scenery of Xi’an Chanba National Wetland Park. As one of the most important birthplaces of Chinese civilization and the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Xi’an also offers countless historical and cultural treasures to discover—from the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda to the world-famous Terracotta Army—brought to life in immersive museums and cultural shows around the city.

“We are excited to welcome guests to an enriching hotel experience that reflects Xi’an’s unique blend of history and modernity,” said Christine Xing, general manager, Hyatt Regency Xi’an Chanba. “Set along the tranquil riverfront in the city’s eco-district, our spacious guestrooms, vibrant dining venues and premium event facilities are designed to provide comfort, inspiration, and energizing experiences to enhance every visit.”

Contemporary Xi’an-Inspired Design

The architecture of Hyatt Regency Xi’an Chanba draws inspiration from the ancient Chinese ritual of stacking stones—a cultural tradition symbolizing balance in life and harmony with nature. The interior design reflects Xi’an’s profound heritage, incorporating local craftsmanship and the serene beauty of the nearby river. From intimate, warm corners to bright and uplifting spaces, the hotel offers inviting environments designed to foster both quiet reflection and meaningful connections—be they social or professional.

Accomodations

Hyatt Regency Xi’an Chanba offers 310 contemporary guestrooms and suites, including marble bathrooms with rain showers and floor-to ceiling windows offering scenic views of the Chanba district. In-room amenities include Wi-Fi and Smart TVs with built-in Chromecast, keeping both business and leisure travelers well connected and entertained. The Regency Club provides Regency Club floor guests with access to complimentary breakfast, all-day refreshments, evening cocktails and canapés. For the ultimate urban retreat, the 2,600-square-foot (245-square-meter) Presidential Suite—the hotel’s most spacious accommodation—provides a home away from home with separate living, dining, and work areas, framed by sweeping views from the elevated heights of the 25th floor.

Dining and Bar Experiences

The hotel offers three distinct food and beverage experiences where guests can relax and enjoy solo time or unwind with friends or colleagues in a vibrant social atmosphere. Market Café offers a wide array of international dishes, including a buffet breakfast to start the day, all freshly prepared in an open kitchen. Chinese restaurant Xiang Yue presents a menu of local and regional dishes that showcase the finest Shaanxi and Jiangzhe flavors, crafted with fresh seasonal ingredients. The hotel’s eight private dining rooms provide an intimate setting for business lunches, family gatherings and private celebrations. Located on the first floor with garden views, The Lounge offers a wide selection of drinks and desserts as well as afternoon tea, making this the ideal space for quiet moments, casual meetings, or catching up with friends.

Leisure and Fitness Facilities

After a day of work or exploring the sights of Xi’an, guests can re-energize in the hotel’s well-equipped 24-hour fitness center or take a rejuvenating swim in the hotel’s heated indoor swimming pool that overlooks the natural cityscape.

Meetings, Events and Weddings

Hyatt Regency Xi’an Chanba features over 28,800 square feet (680 square meters) of dynamic event space, with the flexibility to host all types of meetings and occasions, whether on an intimate or large scale. Spanning over 14,800 square feet (1,380 square meters) of pillarless space with a 6-foot(8-meter)-high ceiling, the magnificent Regency Ballroom is one of the largest hotel ballrooms in the Chanba area, providing an elegant, modern setting for conferences and banquet dinners up to 1,000 guests. Other venues include an 8,600-square-foot (800-square-meter) Regency Salon, five function rooms, and a 1,900-square-foot (180-square-meter) outdoor lawn—a lush setting for an unforgettable wedding ceremony. With built-in LED screens and the expertise event and culinary specialists, Hyatt Regency Xi’an Chanba offers a premier destination in Xi’an for an exceptional meeting or event experience and unforgettable celebrations.

World of Hyatt Gives Members a Reason to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn extra 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Regency Xi’an Chanba, for stays from Nov 1, 2025 and completed by Jan 31, 2026, part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/xiyrx-hyatt-regency-xian-chanba.