Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard most expensive US summer destinations

This August, travelers heading to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard will need deep pockets. According to a recent survey by CheapHotels.org, the two Massachusetts islands are the most expensive summer destinations in the United States.

The report evaluated hotel rates nationwide for August 2025, focusing exclusively on properties rated three stars or higher and located near beaches or city centers.

Nantucket leads the ranking with an average nightly rate of $621 for the lowest-priced double room. Close behind is Martha’s Vineyard at $532. Montauk, perched at the eastern tip of New York’s Long Island, comes in third with rates averaging $512 per night.

Maine features prominently in the top tier, with Kennebunkport, Bar Harbor, and Portland all making the Top 10. On the West Coast, Huntington Beach claims California’s most expensive spot, landing at number nine with an average of $351 per night.

Compared to 2023 – the last time the survey was conducted – prices among the 20 most expensive destinations have fallen by roughly 7%. The steepest hikes are seen in Laguna Beach and Santa Barbara, where rates have risen nearly 20%. In contrast, Poipu (Hawaii) and Avalon (California) have seen sharp declines of over 30%.

The table below lists the ten costliest summer destinations in the U.S. for 2025. Rates reflect the average price for the cheapest available double room between August 1 and 31, inclusive of all taxes and fees.

1. Nantucket (MA) $621

2. Martha’s Vineyard (MA) $532

3. Montauk (NY) $512

4. Saratoga Springs (NY) $389

5. Burlington (VT) $387

5. Kennebunkport (ME) $387

7. Bar Harbor (ME) $374

8. Provincetown (MA) $373

9. Huntington Beach (CA) $351

10.Portland (ME) $346

For the full survey results, go to:

https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/summer25.html