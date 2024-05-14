Media Marketplace returns to Caribbean Week

CTO’s Media Marketplace returns this year during Caribbean Week in New York.

The event serves as a vibrant platform where Caribbean countries converge to engage with an array of media representatives, including trade, consumer and diaspora outlets.

It offers an invaluable opportunity for destinations to showcase their unique attractions, cultural offerings, and tourism initiatives directly to influential members of the media.

Through one-on-one meetings, participants forge meaningful connections, pitch story ideas, and cultivate relationships that drive positive coverage and promotion of the Caribbean region.

Team Bahamas is pictured here during last year’s Media Marketplace. From left: Rissie Demeritte, General Manager, Global Communications; Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism; and Anita Johnson-Patty, Director of Global Communications.

ADVERTISEMENT