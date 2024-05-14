CTO rolls out comprehensive program for Caribbean Week

Caribbean Week, hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) at the InterContinental New York Times Square, is set to captivate New York City from June 16-21, 2024.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary under the theme “Connecting the Globe, Celebrating Diversity”, CTO will produce this premier event for travel industry professionals, journalists and members of the Caribbean Diaspora with a packed schedule of discussions, awards and networking opportunities.

As a fitting tribute to Caribbean-American Heritage Month, the week will feature a range of activities, including a church service, a Business and Tourism Marketing Symposium, and the highly anticipated Caribbean Media Awards and Media Marketplace.

Special sessions will delve into a variety of topics, including the role of artificial intelligence in the travel industry, strategies for service excellence, the importance of multicultural marketing, and the future of smart destination management.

Highlights include a leadership breakfast awards event focused on women’s empowerment as well as a Cricket Ceremony and Watch Party.

For more details on the event’s extensive lineup, registration, and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.onecaribbean.org/caribbean-week-new-york-2024.

