Caribbean Travel Forum to kickoff CHTA Marketplace in MoBay

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is set to kick off the third annual Caribbean Travel Forum on Monday, May 20, in Montego Bay, Jamaica, marking the beginning of this year’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

This pivotal event draws regional and international thought leaders to explore tourism business opportunities and strategies essential for success in the global travel industry. Travel expert and journalist Doug Lansky will deliver the keynote address, offering valuable insights on the evolving dynamics of Caribbean tourism.

During the forum, CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig will present the State of the Industry address, highlighting findings from CHTA’s Performance and Outlook Survey which showcases the resilience and growth of the region’s tourism sector.

Attendees will also learn about upcoming developments from the CHTA Construction and Pipeline Report and hear from industry leaders such as CTO Chairman Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Ports for the Cayman Islands; host Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett of Jamaica; and Sheila Johnson, CEO, Salamander Hotels and Resorts.

The event will culminate with the CHTA Awards Luncheon, which celebrates the achievements of Caribbean Hotelier of the Year, the Destination Resilience Award winner, and the President’s Award recipient for Caribbean Tourism Excellence.

For more information, visit CHTAMarketplace.com/TravelForum.

ADVERTISEMENT