Kempinski Hotels Appoints Barbara Muckermann as Group Chief Executive Officer

Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group Kempinski Hotels announces the appointment of Barbara Muckermann as Chief Executive Officer. Muckermann previously was responsible for leading Silversea Cruises (part of Royal Caribbean Group), the world’s largest ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line. She joins the iconic global luxury hospitality brand with 82 hotels in 36 countries at an exciting time, as Kempinski prepares for impressive growth in new regions worldwide and more spectacular properties on the horizon.

Kempinski is proud of its 127-year tradition and the associated high standard of quality which the group has introduced into new upwardly-mobile markets. The group intends to add another 34 hotels and residences to its portfolio in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa in the coming years and to further secure Kempinski’s legendary global position and standing.

“I could not be more thrilled to be joining Kempinski Hotels as CEO during such a pivotal time for the brand”, says Muckermann on her appointment. “I am delighted to play an integral role in this incredibly iconic brand’s next chapter while honouring its rich history, and very much look forward to working in tandem with amazing colleagues globally to continue to make the Kempinski name synonymous with individual luxury.”

“Barbara has always been at the forefront of luxury, and her proven ability to elevate the guest experience while simultaneously maximising profitability for leading travel brands made her the ideal choice to lead Kempinski Hotels,” said René Nijhof, Chairman of the Board of Directors Kempinski Hotels S.A. “Her dynamic, forward-thinking approach will be vital as we continue to usher in a new era of luxury for our brand. As Barbara takes the helm, she will be the first woman in the company’s 127 years of history to lead this iconic brand.”

During her more than 25 years of hospitality experience, she has successfully expanded sales and profitability as well as significantly upgraded the guest and customer experience for leading global brands in luxury and travel including Loro Piana, MSC Cruises and NCL.

A German native, having lived in Italy, France and the USA, Muckermann is fluent in five languages and is a Doctor in Political Sciences and Economics and holds a joint MBA from Columbia and London Business School.