Mature Travellers are Escaping the Winter Blues on Longer Long-haul Rail Holidays!

Rail tour specialist Ffestiniog Travel is reacting to a growing trend among 50+ British travellers choosing long-haul, winter rail-based holidays by introducing two new tours in its early 2026 escorted tour collection.

For 2026 the company has added Thailand and Mexico escorted tours to its far-flung plane and train rail holidays - extending its winter long-haul selection that already includes India and New Zealand.

General manager, Maria Cook explains; “Many mature travellers are embracing the concept of slow travel - focusing on quality over quantity, and depth of experience rather than rushing between landmarks.

“Travelling by train offers a comfortable, unhurried way to see a country, the ability to experience local life, landscapes, and culture at ground level which is a more immersive and environmentally conscious alternative.”

Ffestiniog Travel’s warm winter rail tours include:

Thailand Rail Adventure - NEW TOUR - Departs 6 January 2026 - 20 days from £4,135pp

Discover the diverse beauty of Thailand on this new, captivating rail adventure beyond Bangkok. From vibrant street markets and serene canals to island escapes and ancient temples, this tour blends culture, nature, and relaxation - with every journey revealing something new.

Mexican Rail Adventure - NEW TOUR - Departs 5 March 2026 - 16 days from £8,120pp

This exciting new rail tour of Mexico blends thrilling train journeys with rich cultural experiences. Ride the legendary Copper Canyon Railway in First Class, enjoy scenic journeys aboard the new Tren InterOceanico and Tren Maya, and soak up local flavour on the Tequila Express. Plus ancient ruins, canal cruises and city sightseeing.

Indian Hill Railways - Departs 15 February 2026 - 19 days from £7,095pp

A popular annual tour to India to experience the charm of the country’s legendary hill railways at Shimla, Darjeeling and Ooty. With privately chartered steam journeys on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, this immersive tour blends iconic sights with unforgettable rail experiences.

The Very Best of New Zealand - Departs 4 March 2026 - 27 days from £9,495pp

Ffestiniog Travel returns to New Zealand on this epic 27-day rail tour exploring both North and South Islands. Experience iconic journeys on the Northern Explorer, Coastal Pacific, and TranzAlpine trains, cruise the breathtaking Milford Sound, enjoy special highlights and vibrant city culture.

After enduring a long flight, mature travellers increasingly want their journey to be meaningful and rewarding. A multi-stop rail itinerary makes the trip feel richer and more connected, rather than just a long-haul hop for a single city break or beach stay.

A well planned itinerary led by a knowledgeable tour leader adds to the appeal together with the positive social element of meeting like-minded travellers in small groups.

Maria Cook added; “We are finding a number of factors that are influencing older British-based travellers to explore warmer climes in winter that are longer than the traditional fortnight holiday. Some are being influenced by Post-Pandemic travel trends such as delayed bucket-list trips that they now want to fulfil; many have a greater desire to avoid high-pressure sightseeing and crowded cruise ports and crucially there is a move toward authentic, small-group, land-based experiences.

“Rail holidays in far-flung countries are seen as a smart, enriching way to make a long flight truly worthwhile and the added bonus of escaping the bleak British winter for sunnier destinations certainly adds to the appeal.”

See all tours at www.ffestiniogtravel.com