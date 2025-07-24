Explore One of Europe’s Oldest Winemaking Regions on a Small Ship Cruise

Experience the ancient grape varieties of the Dalmatia region of Croatia on a wine themed cruise with Sail Croatia.

On this seven-night cruise, guests will explore the natural, cultural and historical sights of Croatia, indulge in local food and wine tastings and still have plenty of plenty of time to relax on board their luxury ship, accommodating just 38 guests.

Departing from the UNESCO town of Split, a multitude of excursions and tasting opportunities will tempt their palate. Highlights include exploring the island of Brac on a wine Jeep Safari, sampling the local tipple in the Stari Grad Plains of Hvar, delving into the history of Vis from the world’s only winery in a military tunnel and treating themselves to local specialities in Marco Polo’s birthplace of Korcula.

Prices for the 5 October departure on Queen Jelena start from £2,109 per person for a seven-night cruise sailing from Split to Dubrovnik.

As with all Elegance cruises, overseas transfers plus daily breakfast and lunch are included, along with a Captain’s dinner, local village dinner and Split walking tour. Additionally, this voyage includes a third dinner, the jeep safari and all the wine tastings sessions mentioned above.

www.sail-croatia.com

ADVERTISEMENT