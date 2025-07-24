Top Tips for a Successful Summer Getaway

At the start of the school holidays, millions of travellers embark on hundreds of thousands of journeys that converge on the main UK ports and airports.

With air traffic strikes, busy roads and bickering children in the back of the car to contend with, holidaymakers will be looking for ways to ease the stress of the busiest summer getaway of the year. DFDS has shared its top tips for a stress-free summer getaway.

Avoid peak travel times – choosing different sailing times or dates can save travellers from queues at the ports. Check Saturday afternoon, Sunday afternoon or even Monday and Tuesday sailings and travel at quieter times with the bonus of lower fares.

Check all travel documents and passports before travelling – don’t get caught out by changes to passport and visa requirements and, if travelling with a pet, make sure their papers are in order.

Pre-book onboard offers to skip the queues and save money.

The Port of Dover alone anticipates more than 10,000 tourist cars on the first Saturday of the school summer holidays. Ferry companies and port authorities work together to minimise traffic congestion. Karen Baurdoux, Passenger Director at DFDS, said: “Over the Easter and May holidays we’ve seen that the work we’ve been doing together with our partner ports has paid dividends in improving the passenger experience and reducing delays on entry to the Port of Dover, for example. All the mitigation measures put in place since last summer are working well and we are confident of a successful summer ahead. We advise passengers to book outside of the most popular times, so choose afternoon sailings or travel on weekdays instead of weekends where possible to help with staggering arrivals at the port and to secure the best value prices.”

“We have two routes from Dover to France, with sailings to Dunkirk as well as the popular Calais service, providing extra flexibility and convenience for passengers. Wherever you’re going once you get to France – whether you are heading to the South of France, travelling on to Belgium, or going further afield to Germany, Italy, or the Netherlands, DFDS offers the chance to relax from the moment you step onboard.”

Summer offers to help cut the cost of holidays by ferry include:

Kids Eat Free onboard (free child’s meal for every adult meal purchased).

£20 onboard voucher for summer fun.

Free day trip when you spend €150 in the duty-free shop

50 per cent off the exclusive Premium Lounge with free snacks, sandwiches and hot or cold drinks included.

For Dover crossings offer details see here - book by 18 August, travel by 30 September 2025. Duty free shopping is available on board, or for bulk buys, passengers can fill their boots at the port Duty-Free shops in Calais and Dunkirk, with each offering a reserve and collect service.

If you already have a summer break planned, DFDS also has offers on short trips:

A day trip from just £45 return per car + up to 4 people.

A 3-day short break from just £119 return per car + up to 4 people.

A 5-day short break from just £149 return per car + up to 4 people.

For details of all summer offers see here https://www.dfds.com/en