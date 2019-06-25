Marriott to take W brand into Argentina for first time

Marriott International has signed an agreement with GNV Group to bring its W Hotels Worldwide brand to Argentina for the first time

Situated in dynamic Buenos Aires, the hotel – expected to open in 2024 – will be located within a $100 million, 34-story, mixed-use tower poised to rise in the heart of the Puerto Madero neighbourhood.

“We are thrilled to be working with GNV Group to bring the inimitable W experience to the highly desirable Madero Harbour development, as Puerto Madero is one of Buenos Aires’ most sought-after neighbourhoods,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, chief development officer, Marriott International, Caribbean & Latin America.

“Puerto Madero is poised to become one of Latin America’s coveted luxury destinations, as residential, office, and retail entities thrive within its chic, bohemian vibe, surrounded by high-energy nightlife, lush green spaces, and perfect walkability.”

W Buenos Aires will be designed by internationally renowned architect Carlos Ott and the local studio BMA, drawing upon the city’s culture, heritage and devotion to forward-thinking design and growth.

A lively mix of meeting space, restaurants and a rooftop bar with sweeping views of the city will be the backdrop to the hotel’s anticipated 150 rooms.

“Buenos Aires is a city that never sleeps and – like the W brand – is bursting with creative energy,” said Ivan Ginevra, vice president of GNV Group.

“The combination of the city’s phenomenal nightlife, rich and stunning architecture and cultural heritage make it one of the world´s most inspiring and passionate capitals – and perfect for W guests, who live on the pulse, and who seek the unexpected.”

Buenos Aires is known for its sense of limitless energy, and for attracting creativity, with many designers, makers, and innovators flocking to its European-style streets and absorbing its rich history, culture, and architecture.

W Buenos Aires will join the brand’s robust portfolio of W hotels in Central and South America, including W Bogota, W Costa Rica, W Mexico City, W Panama, W Punta de Mita and W Santiago.