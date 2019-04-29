Aloft brand expands in Spain with new Madrid property

Aloft Madrid Gran Vía has opened in Spain.

Located in the vibrant heart of the capital, the new hotel is a stone’s throw from hotspots including the iconic Plaza de España, the hip neighbourhoods of Malasaña and Chueca and the shopping district of Gran Via.

Designed by world-class architecture firm the Rockwell Group, the property’s tech-forward, future-proofed design is aimed at the next generation of travellers, juxtaposed against the rich history of Gran Vía.

Madrid is a city of contrasts, where modern boulevards open onto ancient Egyptian temples and bustling flea markets border grand palaces and architectural icons dating back to the ninth century.

Legendary nightlife and iconic national dishes come as standard from the cosmopolitan city of welcoming madrileños, but the Spanish capital is also home to a few surprises, including secret gardens, incredible art galleries, stunning parks and lakes, as well as the oldest restaurant in the world.

“Madrid has long topped destination wish-lists for travellers in Europe, thanks to its spirited culture. Aloft Hotels is set to put its own unique spin on the capital’s social scene with live music programming, the hottest emerging artists, and great signature cocktails,” said John Licence, vice president premium and select brands, Europe at Marriott International.

Each of its 139 spacious guestrooms feature Aloft’s ultra-comfortable beds in the brand’s signature artful, clutter-free and innovative loft layout, 49-inch televisions with Plug & Play connectivity, fast and free Wi-Fi.

“Rockwell Group’s design concept celebrates Madrid’s vibrancy and energy,” said Elisa Rodriguez, studio leader, Rockwell Group Madrid.

“We were inspired by the idea of seeing the city and its people through a kaleidoscope, rendering the resulting images as pixelated, blended, and multifaceted, to create dynamic moments throughout the hotel.”

There are currently 161 Aloft Hotels in 25 countries and territories around the world.

In Europe specifically, Aloft Hotels is present in key city-break destinations such as Dublin, London and Liverpool with expected openings in The Hague, Munich and more.