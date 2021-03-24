Marriott signs with Al Saedan for three Saudi properties

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Al Saedan Group to open three hotels across Saudi Arabia.

The multi-project agreement includes the country and territory’s first Renaissance Hotel, the world’s largest Aloft Hotel and a Courtyard by Marriott in the Holy City of Makkah.

All three properties are projected to open by 2025.

“We are pleased to build on our fantastic relationship with Al Saedan Group and further expand our portfolio across Saudi Arabia with these milestone signings,” said Satya Anand, president for Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“These agreements underscore Marriott International’s commitment to supporting the growth of the kingdom’s tourism sector and reinforces the continued demand we are seeing for our portfolio of brands across the country.”

Renaissance Hotels is expected to make its debut in Saudi Arabia with the opening of Renaissance Riyadh Hotel.

Situated in the business hub of the King Abdullah Financial District and within close proximity to Riyadh International Airport, Renaissance Riyadh Hotel is expected to feature 266 thoughtfully designed suites, three food and beverage outlets and leisure facilities such as a spa, pool and fitness centre.

Aloft Makkah Taysir, which will be situated in the Holy City of Makkah, is anticipated to be the brand’s largest hotel in the world with plans for 1,000 guest rooms.

Located in the Taysir district and close to the Grand Mosque entrance, the hotel will be ideally located for guests visiting on pilgrimage.

Marriott International continues to further expand the footprint of Courtyard by Marriott in Saudi Arabia with the signing of Courtyard by Marriott Makkah Kudai.

It is slated to offer 438 spacious guest rooms, its signature Grab n’ Go market and a fitness centre.

“As a company, we are focused on developing projects that support the growth and development of the kingdom,” said Sultan Al Khudair, chief executive of Al Saedan Group.

“We are excited to collaborate with Marriott International to open two new properties in the Holy City which will be ideal destinations for those visiting for Umrah and Haj, and to debut Renaissance Hotels in the country.

“These three new agreements were signed in line with our commitment to bring the highest standards of quality and design to our assets and to provide a premium experience to our guests.”

Marriott International’s portfolio in Saudi Arabia currently consists of over 30 properties with more than 9,000 rooms across ten brands and nine cities.