Marriott outlines net-zero pledge

Marriott International has outlined plans to reach net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2050.

The ambition was confirmed in a letter to the Science Based Targets initiative.

“We are driven to make a positive and sustainable impact wherever we do business, and this rigorous climate commitment to reach net-zero emissions is a needed step for us to do our part to help the communities and environments where we live, work and visit remain resilient and vibrant,” said Anthony Capuano, chief executive, Marriott International.

“Even as we navigate one of the industry’s most difficult periods, we know this ambition will be a challenge.

“We are proud to join companies and institutions around the world striving to tackle climate change and build a healthier, more sustainable world.”

Marriott International’s portfolio of hotels has been working to reduce its carbon footprint as part of its existing 2025 sustainability goals and this latest commitment to climate action is the next step in the company’s sustainability journey.

Over time, initiatives may include increased use of renewable energy, building electrification to maximise renewable electricity and continued modifications to design standards so buildings are more efficient.

Marriott also hope to work on the installation of automation systems and energy efficiency upgrades - for example, smart thermostats.

The company said customers will see enhanced focus on existing sustainability efforts such as solid waste and food waste reduction and natural capital restoration, with the opportunity to participate in activities such as reforestation as well as coral and mangrove plantings.