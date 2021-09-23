ATM 2022: Forward looking show planned for Dubai next year

Arabian Travel Market will focus on the future of international tourism and the likely challenges and benefits for a resilient industry next year.

“Covid-19 has dominated our lives since March 2020 and continues to do so in many parts of the world.

“However, although international travel and tourism has learnt from past experiences and adapted in some cases almost seamlessly, we now have an ideal opportunity to look ahead to the future of our industry.

“Dwelling too much on the pre-Covid-19 past would not necessarily be productive, especially because so many industry parameters and social attitudes have since been completely reset,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director, Middle East, Arabian Travel Market.

“These issues include climate change and broader social challenges, as well as stakeholder attitudes towards equity in health, education and economic opportunity, particularly in the communities that we operate in,” added Curtis.

Now in its 29th year and working in collaboration with the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), the event will take place live and in-person on May 8-11.

In similar fashion to the 2021 format, a virtual edition will again take place the following week on May 17-18.

Show highlights in 2022 will include, among others, destination summits focused on key source markets Saudi, Russia, China and India, Travel Forward, the leading global event for travel technology which puts a spotlight on the latest, next generation technology for travel and hospitality, ATM buyer forums and speed networking events, as well as Arrival Dubai @ ATM – a dedicated in-destination forum.

Given the global travel and social restrictions, the ATM 2021 live, and in-person event was well received, with over 21,600 attendees from 110 different countries.

During the virtual event, 30,790 profiles were registered on the ATM Virtual platform, almost 20,000 face-to-face virtual meetings took place and there were over 6,600 conference views.

Putting those figures into context, ATM which is often considered by industry professionals as a barometer for the Middle East and North Africa tourism sector, welcomed almost 40,000 people to its 2019 event with representation from 150 countries.