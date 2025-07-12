Marriott International Signs Landmark Seven-Hotel Deal with Ventive Hospitality

Marriott International, Inc. announced it has signed an agreement with Ventive Hospitality to open seven hotels, as part of a portfolio deal comprising 1,548-keys across five brands. This includes multiple brand debuts with a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Sri Lanka, Marriott Hotels & Resorts in Varanasi, Courtyard by Marriott in Mundra (Gujarat) and Moxy in Pune. Additionally, it will mark the third JW Marriott and second Moxy to open as part of a dual-branded property in Mumbai.

A premier division of Panchshil Realty, Ventive Hospitality stands at the forefront as a visionary owner, developer and asset manager of luxury and business hotels and resorts. With a strong foothold in Pune and the Maldives, the company is recognized for curating remarkable experiences defined by landmark properties, sustainable practices, and strategic growth. All seven properties are anticipated to open in 2030.

The multi-deal agreement was signed by Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International and Atul Chordia, Chairman and Executive Director, Ventive Hospitality Ltd. Ranju Alex, Regional Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International, Ranjit Batra, CEO Ventive Hospitality Ltd, Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, Hotel Development, Marriott International and Mr. Milind Wadekar, Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Ventive Hospitality Ltd were also present to witness this exciting collaboration that will further expand the footprint of Marriotts presence in the Indian sub-continent.

“Our growth strategy focuses on being present wherever our guests are looking to travel. We are thrilled to work with Panchshil Realty and Ventive Hospitality, as we continue to meet the growing demand for luxury travel experiences and world-class hospitality services”, remarked Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “We are especially excited to have signed a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, which is expected to mark the brand’s debut in Sri Lanka. Today’s signed agreement underscores our long-standing relationship with Panchshil Realty, and we look forward to bringing these exciting projects to fruition.”

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Chordia, Chairman and Executive Director of Ventive Hospitality Ltd, said “We’re excited to begin FY 2025-26 on a strong note, particularly as it is our first financial year post listing. This signing not only strengthens our two-decade-long relationship with Marriott International but also marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine India’s hospitality sector. By leveraging Marriott’s global expertise and our deep real estate knowledge, we aim to create distinctive destinations that elevate guest experiences for both business and leisure travelers, driving growth in the luxury and upper-upscale segments and expanding our footprint beyond Pune, Bengaluru, and the Maldives. This collaboration underscores our commitment to aggressive growth while maintaining prudent leverage.”

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Ranjit Batra, CEO Ventive Hospitality Ltd. commented “At Ventive Hospitality, we are committed to driving aggressive growth, enhancing stakeholder value, and redefining India’s hospitality landscape with globally benchmarked destinations. Our strategic partnership with Marriott International is a pivotal step towards this vision, delivering exceptional guest experiences and contributing to the industry’s growth. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to a successful journey.”

Pottuvil, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Pottuvil, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, introduces the brand’s rare expression of ultra-luxury to Sri Lanka’s pristine eastern coast. Tucked between the Indian Ocean and a vibrant lagoon, this secluded sanctuary is surrounded by mangroves, wildlife, and some of the island’s most celebrated surf. Inspired by the natural beauty and cultural richness of the destination, the Reserve is expected to feature 73 expansive villas, each offering a separate living area, private sun deck, and infinity plunge pool. Guests can look forward to enjoying a collection of refined dining venues, including two specialty restaurants, alongside thoughtfully designed spaces for leisure and discovery: the signature Ritz-Carlton Spa, a Fitness Centre, a Marine and Wildlife Centre, a Water Sports Club, and the Ritz Kids Recreation Centre. Curated game drives and bespoke cultural immersions further define the experience, with every detail delivered through the brand’s legendary, anticipatory service. Accessible via a six-hour scenic drive from Colombo or by seaplane or chartered flight, Pottuvil is more than a destination—it is a place set apart, where nature is honored, and every moment feels deeply personal.

JW Marriott Navi Mumbai

Located in the meticulously planned satellite city of Mumbai, JW Marriott Navi Mumbai will offer an elevated luxury experience, integrating the brand’s signature focus on mindfulness, exceptional service, and sophisticated design. Plans for the hotel comprise 450 elegantly designed rooms, with multiple tranquil wellness spaces inviting guests to stay in the moment, including the JW Garden and five culinary experiences. Additionally, the property is expected to feature 2000 sq meters flexible event space, a serene outdoor pool, the signature Spa by JW, designed to reflect the brand’s well-being philosophy, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The hotel will sit at a convenient 10 km drive from the D.B. Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Varanasi Marriott Hotel

The Varanasi Marriott Hotel will make its debut in one of the oldest cities in the world, also referred to as the spiritual capital of India. Varanasi is a mesmerizing blend of ancient temples, vibrant ghats, and timeless rituals. The hotel is expected to feature 161 spacious and sophisticated guestrooms and an inspiring mix of three dining options, providing guests with elevated experiences through heartfelt service and modern, comfortable spaces. The property also plans to feature the brand’s signature M Club Lounge – an exclusive area reserved for Elite and Club members. Plans also include a well-equipped Fitness Centre, the signature Quan spa, an outdoor swimming pool, and a multi-purpose event and meetings spaces tailored to foster collaborations. The hotel will be at a convenient six-minute drive from the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

Courtyard by Marriott Mundra

Expected to comprise 200 keys, the Courtyard by Marriott Mundra is located within proximity to the well-known Mundra Port, in the Kutch district of Gujarat, India. Business and leisure travellers can expect the brand’s signature polished rooms, with well-appointed amenities and smart workspaces. Plans for the hotel include an all-day dining restaurant with live stations, a Café & Bar, an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, a spa and spacious banquet capacities for meetings and events. The city enjoys excellent road and rail connectivity, with Bhuj serving as the nearest commercial airport, located just a 1.5-hour drive from Mundra.

Since its launch in India in 2024, Moxy Hotels, a part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio has redefined the hospitality experience for the next generation of travellers to the region with its industrial design, buzzing social spaces and bold programming. Ambitious expansion plans for the brand include the second Moxy scheduled to open in Mumbai, and a further brand debut planned for the city of Pune, a bustling educational hub and a growing IT Center.

Moxy Navi Mumbai

Offering a playful hotel experience for the young at heart, the 200-key Moxy Navi Mumbai is planned as part of dual-branded property with the JW Marriott Navi Mumbai and will host flexible guestrooms and vibrant, eclectic spaces offering guests the chance to play during their stay. Among the hotel’s notable details will be the signature Moxy Bar and the Moxy Kitchen & Pickups that will offer all-day food and drinks and smart meal options for guests on the move. Plans for the property also include two meeting rooms and a fully equipped Fitness Centre.

Moxy to Debut in Pune with Moxy Pune Kharadi that is anticipated to feature 200 stylish guestrooms, buzzing social spaces, the signature Bar Moxy, and an additional Restaurant & Bar for guests on the move. Conveniently located 7km from the Pune International Airport, design plans for the property include a well-equipped gym and 350 sq meters of functional space, comprising two meeting rooms filled with natural daylight, paired with smart facilities. Meanwhile, about an hour away from the airport, Moxy Pune Wakad is slated to comprise 264-keys, and is part of a mixed-use development project. The property will also feature the signature Bar Moxy, which will be the transitional hub for guests to work and connect during the day, while transforming into a social hotspot in the evening. Plans also cover two meeting rooms and a well-equipped Fitness Centre.