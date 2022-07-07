Fly somewhere amazing this Eid

Holidays by flydubai is providing passengers with incredible last-minute deals and the chance to explore its summer destinations this Eid al-Adha.

Passengers can enjoy special holiday packages including flights and hotels to selected destinations around the network such as Dubrovnik, Izmir and Pisa. Eid packages are available for booking by 10 July for travel between 08 July and 17 July.

Dubrovnik from AED 2,899 per person

Dubrovnik’s ancient architecture and glistening limestone streets have become particularly famous as a backdrop for popular film productions. This Croatian city also provides beach lovers with a gateway to the Adriatic coast.

Eid packages to Dubrovnik start from AED 2,899 per person including return flights and a hotel stay. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room.

Izmir from AED 2,399 per person

As Turkey’s third-largest city, Izmir is an ideal destination for travellers wishing to unwind by the Aegean coast. Filled with stunning beaches, mesmerising coastal villages and archaeological sites, this Turkish gem has something for everyone.

Eid packages to Izmir start from AED 2,399 including return flights and a hotel stay. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room.

Pisa from AED 3,299 per person

Situated in the Tuscany region, the Italian city of Pisa has become a must-see due to its famous Leaning Tower.

The region in Central Italy is also home to incredible works of art and architecture from the Renaissance including Michelangelo’s “David” statue and Florence Cathedral.

Eid packages to Pisa start from AED 3,299 including return flights and a hotel stay. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room.

Travel requirements

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. They can visit the COVID-19 information hub on flydubai.com for more information.