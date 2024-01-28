Crafting Love Stories in Every Sip

Milaidhoo Maldives is a captivating boutique luxury resort, nestled in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. This Valentine’s Day, Milaidhoo is set to offer an extravaganza featuring globally renowned mixologist Giancarlo Mancino. Hailing from the picturesque village of Pignola in southern Italy, Giancarlo has earned acclaim as one of the world’s most decorated and esteemed mixologists. He is the creative genius behind Mancino Vermouth, Rinomato Aperitivo, Sprezza RTD, Bocktailed, and Sei Bellissimi, a luxurious line of bottled sparkling cocktails.



Milaidhoo’s guests can anticipate tailor-made beverage experiences that transcend conventional mixology. Giancarlo will introduce unexpected flavor combinations and present cocktails as edible works of art, providing guests with an immersive and visually stunning journey into the world of mixology.

During Giancarlo’s residency from February 13th to 14th, 2024, a series of intimate events will be curated to ignite love and curiosity. From vibrant, island-inspired cocktails at sunset to romantic beachside dinners serenaded by the whispers of the ocean, guests will savor cocktail-paired feasts and can partake in interactive mixology workshops. Here, guests can share their desires, dreams, and romantic tales, witnessing Giancarlo transform them into personalized elixirs, capturing the essence of their love story with every sip.

Milaidhoo’s dedication to crafting refined and distinctive guest experiences takes on new meaning in this extraordinary collaboration with Giancarlo Mancino. In Giancarlo’s skilled hands, Milaidhoo’s narrative is imbued with an additional layer of enchantment, transforming each sip into a chapter in a love story destined to be cherished forever.