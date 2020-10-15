Dominican Republic president breaks ground at St. Regis Cap Cana Resort

Marriott International has celebrated the ground-breaking of the St. Regis Cap Cana Resort & Residences.

The property is expected to be the first St. Regis hotel in the Dominican Republic.

Slated to open in 2023, the resort is expected to feature 200 luxurious guest rooms and suites with spectacular ocean views and 67 residences, in addition to bespoke amenities and a world-class golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus.

President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader Corona, executive vice president for Pioneer Funds, Yamil Isaías, president of Campagna Ricart & Associates, Dino Campagna, and area general manager for Marriott International in Santo Domingo, Matt Knights, presided over the event.

“The ground-breaking of the St. Regis Cap Cana Resort & Residences marks an exciting moment for both Marriott International and the Dominican Republic’s tourism market,” said Knights.

“Cap Cana is truly one of the world’s most exclusive resort destinations and a perfect fit for the iconic St. Regis brand and its guests.”

Set within a community committed to the continued preservation of the environment, the St. Regis Cap Cana Resort & Residences is expected to adhere to the highest standards of sustainable and conservation-oriented development.

This includes the project’s architectural design, which finds its inspiration within the Punta Espada golf course, where the hotel and residences are integrated into the environment as if they were a natural component of the course.

“The addition of the St. Regis brand to the island will diversify the hotel offerings in the country, marking an important milestone for the Dominican tourism industry,” said Isaías.

The St. Regis Cap Cana Hotel & Residences’ construction will be carried out by Campagna Ricart & Associates, and the resort will be operated by Marriott International.

“We are creating a world-class destination with the St. Regis Cap Cana Resort & Residences and are proud to bring a new level of luxury to the Dominican Republic,” said Campagna.

“The resort is slated to be developed on one of the most breath-taking natural sites within Cap Cana and will be complemented by the iconic style and bespoke service of the St. Regis brand. Meanwhile, the Residences will feature access to a dedicated residential team and exclusive owner’s-only amenities.”