Marina Bay Sands ushers in a new era of luxury hospitality

Marina Bay Sands’ US$1 billion reinvestment programme – its most ambitious to date since opening in 2010 – reached a critical milestone this week with the completion of over 850 hotel rooms that are setting the tone for a new era of luxury hospitality.

The rooms – located in Towers 1 and 2 of the iconic hotel – represent the first wave of exquisitely designed luxury accommodation that draws inspiration from Singapore’s multicultural environment.

The newly configured rooms and suites, which convey a sense of space amid intricate details, offer a preview of the multi-year transformation that had its roots in late 2021, when the integrated resort started to reimagine the future of luxury hospitality and travel.

Paul Town, Marina Bay Sands’ Chief Operating Officer, said, “This extensive design transformation of our iconic Hotel is a leap forward in our commitment to set new benchmarks for ourselves and the industry. And the transformation doesn’t just stop at our new rooms, as this is only the beginning. Over the next few years, guests will witness luxury at every corner of our property. From the arrival experience at the Lobby to new concepts on Sands SkyPark, every guest touchpoint is being reviewed and transformed, at a scale unprecedented in our 13 years of operations. We are very excited about what lies ahead as we transform to meet the evolving and elevated expectations of our guests.”

Currently, over 850 rooms have been completed, nearly two-thirds of the 1,282 rooms that will result from the renovation at Towers 1 and 2. The next phase of renovation will focus on the ultra-luxe suites. All in, the hotel renewal will see more suites being created at Marina Bay Sands within these two towers – from 137 previously to around 422 – to cater to rising demand for luxury travel.

With the transformation in Towers 1 and 2 expected to be completed by end 2023, the renewal will continue into Tower 3, the Hotel Lobby and Sands SkyPark, details of which will be announced at a later date. The integrated resort’s suite of world-class experiences will also encompass a revamped Executive Club lounge, new premium fine dining options, and health and wellness offerings. These new signature experiences will set a fresh benchmark for the landmark, ensuring it remains a prominent destination synonymous with the epitome of Asian hospitality.

The completion of the current phase of transformation comes on the back of strong earnings in the first quarter of 2023. Marina Bay Sands saw net revenues more than double to US$848 million for the period ending 31 March 2023, with room revenue hitting US$97 million – an approximately 155% increase from the same period in 2022. Hotel occupancy reached 97.6 per cent, with Average Daily Rate (ADR) at US$594. Mass gaming revenue reached an all-time property record US$549 million, up from US$275 million a year ago, while The Shoppes saw revenues of US$53 million, with tenant sales per square foot reaching US$2,809.

New Partnerships for the Bay

The integrated resort is also making headway with the launch of its Bay Precinct Strategy, positioning Marina Bay Sands and the Bay area as the epicentre for hosting international business events.

The Bay Precinct Strategy is a first-of-its-kind approach that combines the forces of different hospitality players, attractions, service providers and restaurants from the Marina Bay area, playing to their strengths in an enlarged MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences & exhibitions) ecosystem.

Partnerships across 10 hotels, including the Fullerton Hotel and Fullerton Bay Hotel, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, The Westin Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Fairmont Singapore, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Mandarin Oriental, Pan Pacific Singapore and Ritz Carlton, have been inked so far. The close collaboration enables Marina Bay Sands and the respective partner hotels to leverage each other’s strengths and assets to offer an expanded offering for international event organisers looking to host their events in Singapore.

“Authenticity, mass customisation, sustainability and wellness are some of the key drivers that will fundamentally shift the tentpoles of how future events are designed. Even as Marina Bay Sands is playing the lead role in hosting international events, we need to continually innovate and drive benefits beyond our own corners. The Bay Precinct Strategy allows us to do just that – we’re able to offer clients an enlarged platform and direct access to different services around the Bay, opening up the playing field. Event organisers are empowered to harness the best-in-town offerings to conceptualise their desired event experience,” said Mr Town.

The integrated resort will also be joining hands with other service providers and attractions around Marina Bay such as Gardens by the Bay and Satay by the Bay, Makansutra, Esplanade, Victoria Theatre and National Gallery Singapore to create quintessential trails that focus on exploring Singapore’s multi-faceted charm in different ways – gastronomy, wellness, hotel, and arts, culture and attractions. From the diverse selection, event organisers can conceptualise and curate these interest-based trails suited to their attendees’ preferences and itineraries, expanding the scope of their event and broadening the experience beyond a single venue. This cross-sector alliance is a critical step to amassing and presenting a directory of specific partner capabilities to facilitate the design of a highly personalised event programme.

A World of Festivals

Marina Bay Sands is also reinventing its guest experience through a series of back-to-back festivals that aim to inspire and deepen engagement with visitors via thematic, immersive activities that showcase the integrated resort’s multi-dimensional prowess.

Earlier this year, ‘Where Art Takes Shape’ marked the prominent debut of the year-round series revolving around key festivals. Come 15 to 28 May, gastronomy will play a starring role through ‘Where Your Senses Feast’, a lively food and wine festival encompassing over 30 dynamic events including experiential dining concepts featuring a Six Star Dinner, an unprecedented culinary experience at ArtScience Museum, and a French wine cave.

From 17 June to 9 July, Marina Bay Sands will be introducing ‘Where Mind and Body Connect’, an ultimate journey of relaxation and rejuvenation as the resort celebrates wellness. Held in conjunction with Wellness Festival Singapore 2023, the celebration aims to offer holistically immersive experiences for the public at unique spaces only found at Marina Bay Sands, from the Rain Oculus at ArtScience Museum, to Digital Light Canvas at The Shoppes and the iconic SkyPark Observation Deck.

From 15 to 23 July, Marina Bay Sands will set the stage for ‘Where Music Takes Over’, a week-long celebration of live entertainment and music with a stellar line-up of performances across the property. Marina Bay Sands will liven up with a plethora of music acts across different venues and spanning presentation styles and music genres. The week-long affair will feature a phenomenal line-up of international and local acts, which will be announced soon via this website.

In October, the integrated resort will dazzle with 21 days of glitz and glamour showcasing immersive luxury events as fashion takes centre stage all around the property.

“For the first time in our history, we’re celebrating the many facets of life – from art, food, wellness, music to fashion – in a series of back-to-back Festivals that elevate the use of our venues and amplify the quintessential Marina Bay Sands experience. This is an evolution from the days of singular events to extravaganzas that are spread out across our property on a scale that will be inviting and awe-inspiring,” said Mr Town.