Me Time Japan Travel Announces Curated Tour

Me Time Japan Travel is excited to announce its new curated tour, Exploring Japan with Brazil’s Joyful Spirit: Taste, Culture, Craft, and Zest for Life with Japas. Me Time Japan Travel offers unique journeys through Japan with their expertly curated tours, which are led by a team of passionate individuals, including both Japanese locals and foreigners deeply connected to the culture. Each experience offers a blend of personal stories and specialized knowledge.

Exploring Japan with Brazil’s Joyful Spirit will be led by Maíra Kimura, Yumi Shimada, and Fernanda Ueno—the founders of Japas, a pioneering craft beer brand born in Brazil. As third-generation Japanese-Brazilians, they bring a unique lens shaped by cultural duality, blending ancestral roots with the expressive energy of Brazil’s brewing scene. Tour participants will visit four regions in Japan—Tokyo, Naoshima, Kochi, and Fukuoka—for 8 days and 7 nights from May 15 to May 22, 2026. With the Japas founders as guides, travelers will experience Japan through a vibrant mix of taste, craft, culture, and personal storytelling.

What makes this journey special is the way it reimagines Japan—not just as a destination, but as a living thread connecting generations, continents, and creativity. From local breweries to hidden artisans, and from bold flavors to quiet moments, each experience will be infused with Japas’ joyful spirit and their passion for reinvention. This one-of-a-kind tour also features carefully selected meals, unique cultural encounters, and a rare opportunity to see Japan through the eyes of those who carry it in their hearts—even from across the ocean.

Three Reasons to Embark on a Journey with Japas

Flavor Journey

Naturally with Japas, we’re diving into flavor. As brewers, they understand the magic of fermentation—the process that transforms simple ingredients into complex, diverse flavors. This journey will follow a similar path. Together, we’ll explore the world of flavors, including a deep dive into the art of fermentation at a rural outpost in Japan run by a mother-and-daughter duo.

Women - Craft

Japas has spent years exploring the world of craft through their events in Brazil, such as Kurafuto, a Japanese-Brazilian craft fair held at the Pavilhão Japonês. Guided by their cross-cultural sensibility, and unique position as female brewers, Japas will lead us into the world of craft through their discerning sensibilities, where tradition meets new perspectives.

Viva Every Moment

Have you ever wondered how Japanese culture inspires Japas? From distinctive flavors and skilled craftsmanship to a love of gathering and celebration, Japas brings together Japanese essence and Brazilian energy. Join them on this unique journey that honors and celebrates the cultural fusion of both countries. Boa festa!

Itinerary:

Day 1 Welcome to Japan – Tokyo

- Pilgrimage to Meiji Shrine and Harajuku sweet treats

- Explore Japanese folk crafts (mingei) with Japas

- Welcome cocktail and dinner, with a toast of Japas craft beer

- Stay at the Park Hotel Tokyo

Day 2 The Wonder of Shitamachi (old town) - Tokyo

- Visit Tokyo’s oldest town: Asakusa temple and Kappabashi

- Lunch: Move to Tsukiji sushi-making and lunch

- Stay at the Park Hotel Tokyo

Day 3 Visit the suburban heartbeat of Tokyo – Tama (Western Tokyo)

- Travel to Tama

- Visit the historic Ozawa Sake Brewery. Explore a 300-year-old storehouse, a natural well, and exclusive areas usually closed to the public.

- Lunch at L’Arbre, a French restaurant dedicated to local ingredients.

- Stay at the Park Hotel Tokyo

Day 4 Explore Naoshima Art - Naoshima

- Travel to Naoshima by the bullet train, Shinkansen

- Visit Chichu Art Museum

- Stay at Setouchi Keirin Hotel 10 by Onko Chishin

Day 5 Savoring Heritage with Mother and Daughter Fermentation - Kochi

- Travel to Kochi

- Experience hands-on koji making led by a mother-daughter duo

- Lunch in the local area

- Stay at Kuroshio Honjin

Day 6 Spiritual Walks & Nightlife Beats - Kochi to Fukuoka

- Travel to Fukuoka

- Wander Dazaifu’s shrine and enjoy street snacks

- Bar hopping through Fukuoka’s fun-loving izakayas

- Stay in Fukuoka - TBD

Day 7 Exploring Craftsmanship & Hidden Gems - Fukuoka

- Explore local crafts with Mingei guide

- Farewell dinner with a taste of Fukuoka

- Stay in Fukuoka - TBD

Day 8 Until We Meet Again - Fukuoka

- Transfer to airport

- The tour will conclude after breakfast

Tour Capacity

We will have a maximum number of 14 individuals, along with a member of the Me Time Travel team. Our immersive experiences are filled with joy and inclusivity, and participants can anticipate joining a diverse group representing various stages of life, backgrounds, races, genders, interests, and a mix of solo travelers, couples, and friends traveling together. It’s important to note that our trips are currently designed for travelers aged 18 and above.

About Solo Traveler

For solo travelers, there is a single supplement fee of USD $600. After booking your trip, please indicate your preference for a private room when filling out your traveler information form, and we will send a separate invoice for the associated cost. Alternatively, if you are open to sharing accommodations with another solo traveler this option may also be available upon checkout. Please note that these shared spots are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Our Curators - Japas

Meet brewers Maíra Kimura, Yumi Shimada, and Fernanda Ueno, three third-generation Japanese-Brazilians based in Brazil. Combining their Japanese heritage with Brazil’s rich brewing culture, they created Japas, a craft beer company that has become widely popular. Released in 2014, their first signature beer, Wasabiru — an APA infused with wasabi — marked the beginning of a journey that pushed boundaries in the beer world. Since then, their creativity has led to numerous innovative beers that celebrate their Japanese roots while embracing Brazilian flair. Breaking barriers for women in brewing, Japas is now a well-known name in Brazil’s craft beer scene, gaining recognition for its bold, authentic, and culturally rich brews.