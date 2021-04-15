American Airlines boosts domestic travel in US

This summer, American Airlines is giving customers more than 150 new opportunities to reconnect with friends and family as it continues to rebuild its network to match demand.

“Throughout the pandemic, our trademark has been to build a schedule based on what customers tell us they want and need,” said Brian Znotins, American vice president of network planning.

“And today, they are telling us they’re eager to get back to travel.

“With our summer schedule, we can offer customers the best network and continue welcoming them safely back to the skies.”

In addition to flights that are on sale now, the airline will introduce 17 new routes available for sale starting on April 19th, including daily flights between Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU) and Nashville, Tennessee (BNA).

Based on current customer demand projections, American intends to operate a schedule with domestic capacity almost equal to 2019.

In response to increased leisure demand, on June 5th, the airline is introducing eight new routes, operating on Saturdays, to experience the wonder of Orlando, Florida, and its endless outdoor adventures, including nonstop service from:

Birmingham, Alabama (BHM)

Dayton, Ohio (DAY)

Indianapolis, Indiana (IND)

Louisville, Kentucky (SDF)

Memphis, Tennessee (MEM)

Nashville, Tennessee (BNA)

Pittsburgh (PIT)

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU)

And for customers living in South Florida eager to travel to the West Coast or Northeast, the airline is launching widebody service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (JFK).

All flights will operate on Boeing 777s this summer to match the increased demand.

The great outdoors is also high on travellers’ lists and customers can look forward to more flight choices to places like Asheville, North Carolina (AVL); Kalispell, Montana (FCA); and Jackson, Wyoming (JAC), which are already available for purchase.

And in addition to the nine previously announced new routes from Austin, Texas (AUS), beginning in May, American is introducing new Saturday flights between AUS and Nassau, Bahamas (NAS).

As international demand has been slower to recover, American’s international capacity will be down approximately 20 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.