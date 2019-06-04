Dubai Tourism signs Seera partnership to woo Saudi guests

The Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing and Seera (previously Al Tayyar Travel Group) have signed a strategic partnership agreement which will see both entities unite to further strengthen travel demand from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the emirate.

Seera is one of the leading providers of travel services in the Middle East and north Africa and is considered Saudi Arabia’s Leading Business Travel Agency by voters at the World Travel Awards.

The department will work alongside Almosafer, Seera’s consumer travel brand which recorded more than 100,000 bookings from Saudi Arabian travellers to Dubai in 2018.

Working together previously on a variety of projects, the pair will seek promotional opportunities through the ongoing alliance.

Almosafer will embrace a new omni-channel approach, offering its customers the choice and freedom to book their travel itineraries across online and offline touchpoints, reaffirming its commitment to promoting Dubai as a top destination for Saudi Arabian travellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

With inspirational content and incentives promoted to consumers both online and offline, Dubai will continue to grow as a key destination of choice for the Almosafer network.

Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing, said: “Dubai continues to rank among the most popular destinations for holidaymakers from across the GCC with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remaining in second place as one of our leading source markets in quarter one 2019.

“Our partnership with Seera further supports our ongoing strategy to attract even more visitors from the region year-on-year, with diversified packages and competitive prices keeping the emirate front of mind.

“We will continue to target every potential segment of this important market, with a special focus on business travellers, couples and families, who remain among our key audiences and make-up the majority of visitors from the GCC region.

“Seera has built up a strong reputation as one of the leading travel and tourism businesses in the Middle East and we look forward to further strengthening our appeal to our target audiences across the Kingdom through their extensive network.”

Almosafer will offer special hotel and flight deals exclusively for KSA travellers to Dubai, highlighting the top things-to-do in the city, iconic attractions, as well as travel tips across diverse targeted marketing channels – including the iconic Palm Jumeriah.

The brand will also create special Dubai-centric holiday packages, tailored to a variety of travel segments, including couples, families, individuals or business travellers.

Abdullah Bin Nasser Aldawood, chief executive of Seera, said of the partnership: “Almosafer caters for a real range of Saudi travellers and we know, from our 40 years’ worth of travel knowledge and experience, what the varied and complex needs of the Saudi traveller are.

“We know Dubai is a very popular destination for our customers with more than 4.2 million searches completed on our Almosafer digital platform in 2018 for Dubai flights and hotel.

“We look to forge long-lasting and fruitful relationships with key partners; offering the best travel experience and most competitive pricing on trips to Dubai and we look forward to offering more opportunity through our new omni-channel offering to Dubai Tourism.”