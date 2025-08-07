Zannier Phum Baitang Celebrates 10 Years of Sustainable Luxury in Cambodia

Marking a decade of mindful hospitality, Zannier Phum Baitang celebrates its 10th anniversary as a benchmark of eco-luxury and cultural preservation in Siem Reap. Conceived by hotelier Arnaud Zannier, the “green paradise” has become renowned for its Khmer-inspired design, immersive village-style experience, and deep commitment to Cambodian heritage.

Phum Baitang – meaning “green village” is modeled after a traditional Khmer settlement. Wooden villas on stilts, thatched roofs, bamboo architecture, and lush gardens offer guests an experience that feels both timeless and exquisitely curated. “I wanted to recreate the sense of wonder I felt on my first visit to Cambodia,” Zannier says.

The resort has earned accolades such as the ASEAN Green Hotel Award and Green Globe certification for its deep-rooted environmental ethos – upcycling 20kg of organic waste daily, sourcing ingredients from on-site farms, and investing in local community programs. Culinary experiences include market tours, cooking classes, and locally inspired menus at its restaurants, Bay Phsar and Hang Bay.

As Zannier Phum Baitang prepares to unveil a new yoga pavilion this fall, its future feels as grounded as its past. General Manager Giulio d’Alberto, who has led the resort for seven years, reflects, “Nearly a third of our team has been with us since day one. That kind of continuity is rare – and it’s the soul of what we offer. What sets Phum Baitang apart isn’t just its accolades or architecture – it’s the genuine emotional connection guests form with the place. Many return year after year, drawn not just by the tranquil setting but by a sense of homecoming.” As one guest put it, “You don’t just visit Phum Baitang. You remember it.”

Ten years on, this green village remains one of Asia’s most inspiring examples of travel done right.

