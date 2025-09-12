MANDARIN ORIENTAL, BANGKOK ANNOUNCES ITS 150TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – “UNFOLDING LEGACIES”

Marking a defining chapter that celebrates heritage while shaping the future, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok – the Kingdom’s first luxury hotel and a multi-award-winning property – proudly announces the launch of its 150th anniversary celebration under the evocative theme Unfolding Legacies. Recently recognised as the World’s Best Hotel by The Daily Telegraph in 2024, awarded Three Keys by the MICHELIN Guide, and featured in La Liste 2025 as one of the World’s Best Hotels, the property continues to reaffirm its standing as one of Asia’s most celebrated city resorts and a symbol of refined hospitality worldwide.

Since opening in 1876 as the Kingdom of Siam’s first hotel, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok has consistently set the benchmark for luxury hospitality in Asia. It was the first hotel in Thailand to introduce electric lighting, the first to establish a hotel spa and wellness centre on the riverfront and among the earliest to pioneer personalised butler service. These innovative achievements continue to define the guest experience to this day.

From November 2025 to March 2027, the hotel will present a curated programme of immersive experiences inspired by its enduring influence and guided by the brand’s defining pillars.

At its heart, Unfolding Legacies is a meditation on the passage of time – honouring those who laid the foundations, celebrating those who define the present and inspiring those who will shape the future.

A GLOBAL CELEBRATION BEGINS IN BANGKOK

The commemorative year will commence with an Opening Luncheon and Gala Dinner on Saturday, 22 November 2025. Guests may choose between the elegant daytime Luncheon, graciously presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn as Guest of Honour, or the glamorous evening Gala Dinner, which will conclude with a surprise performance by a celebrated artist.

This exceptional evening will be orchestrated by the renowned Club des Chefs des Chefs, uniting the personal chefs of world leaders – from the Élysée Palace to the White House – in an exclusive showcase of culinary diplomacy. Guests will savour reimagined ceremonial dishes and treasured state recipes once served to presidents, monarchs, and dignitaries, accompanied by Thai performance art and orchestral music. Every detail of the experience will embody Mandarin Oriental’s signature style and sense of occasion.

With invitations available for purchase and strictly limited in number, this historic celebration is reserved for discerning guests wishing to be part of the next chapter in the hotel’s remarkable legacy. Tables are available at THB 288,000 net, with each accommodating nine guests and one chef. Only a limited number remain. Interested guests may contact the hotel’s dedicated anniversary team to request their exclusive invitation.

In keeping with Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to community and culture, net proceeds from both the Luncheon and Gala Dinner will be donated to the Ratchasuda Foundation, established by Her Royal Highness to support the education and empowerment of persons with disabilities. Guests will also have the rare opportunity to bid on bespoke 150th-anniversary-inspired pieces from distinguished luxury maisons, acclaimed Thai artists, and exclusive experiences from Mandarin Oriental hotels worldwide.

SIX CHAPTERS OF CELEBRATION

At the heart of the 150th anniversary is Celebration Chapters, a storytelling journey that unfolds over 18 months. Through six distinct themes, each chapter is brought to life offering guests a series of experiences that celebrate the hotel’s rich heritage and timeless spirit.

Legacy: Unveiling Our Origins

Honouring our beginnings, the people, traditions and milestones that shaped Thailand’s first hotel.

People: Voices of Influence

Celebrating the colleagues, guests, partners and visionaries who have defined our journey through generations.

Service: Tales of Excellence

Spotlighting the evolution of service excellence and the stories behind Mandarin Oriental’s legendary hospitality.

Culture: Journeys of Discovery

Exploring the hotel’s ties to Thai and global culture through art, music, literature and cultural exchange.

Craft: Shaping New Traditions

Showcasing mastery in culinary arts, design and ritual, preserving heritage while reimagining it for the future.

Innovation: Spirit of Innovation

Looking ahead through design, technology and visionary thinking, ensuring the legacy endures for the next 150 years.

Each chapter will be brought to life through a series of Activation Pillars, spanning Culinary, Wellness, Rituals, Collaborations, and more — immersive expressions of Mandarin Oriental’s most defining touchpoints, inviting guests to experience the brand through fresh and meaningful perspectives.

“It is a profound honour to lead Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok through this defining chapter,” said Anthony Tyler, General Manager and Area Vice President, Operations. “This is where one half of our story began, alongside The Mandarin in Hong Kong. Together, these two iconic properties laid the foundation for a brand rooted in Asian heritage and global sophistication. Unfolding Legacies is both a tribute to our extraordinary journey and a bold step into the future. Every detail of the 150th celebration reflects the elegance of our past and the promise of what lies ahead.”

As the journey unfolds, each chapter of the 150th celebration will be revealed in due course, with dedicated activations, collaborations, and experiences announced throughout the 18-month campaign. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok warmly invites the people of Thailand and fans of the brand to share in this extraordinary milestone, a celebration not only of a storied past, but of a legacy that continues to inspire.