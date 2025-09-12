Alila Hotels Beckons Travelers to Experience the Luxury of Wonder Through Global Campaign

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announces Alila, part of Hyatt’s Luxury Portfolio of brands, is inviting travelers to discover a more connected world by unveiling a new creative campaign, A World Awaits. The campaign also introduces Alila Moments—enriching, immersive and personalized guest experiences that span culture and community, nature and environmental awareness, creativity, and wellness.

A World Awaits explores how we travel to see the world and yet the most powerful journeys turn our gaze inward. This campaign invites guests to experience place with presence, to take in the vastness of a destination and feel its echo within. Through juxtaposing visuals of the vast and beautiful Alila destinations paired with imagery of deeply personal guest moments of immersion and mindfulness, A World Awaits emphasizes the emotional reasons behind our guests’ journeys to other parts of the world. This approach invites travelers to awaken their spirit of adventure—from the world around us to the world within us.

A World Awaits also marks the debut of the Alila Moments platform – a refined collection of immersive, signature brand experiences set to be live at all hotels across the brand’s global portfolio. Exclusive, one-of-a-kind, and thoughtfully crafted, the brand’s thoughtful intention with Alila Moments is to foster transformational connections between guests and the community, rooted in local wisdom, the distinct culture, and their fellow travelers – designed for an impact that lingers long after check-out.

Alila is a brand known for curating moments of discovery, serenity, and immersion, with wellness, care for the environment, and respect for local tradition at the core. With A World Awaits, Alila hotels underscore the brand’s purpose and introduces new Alila Moments for curious travelers to embrace uncharted landscapes, whether that be physical and natural terrain or mental and spiritual groundwork.

ALILA MOMENTS

Firmly grounded in the distinct facets of each Alila hotel’s destination and available exclusively to Alila guests, each Alila Moments experience is curated for those seeking different, deeper ways to explore a specific destination and its natural beauty.

From a spiritual cold plunge in a Big Sur River amongst Redwood trees, to a Shahpura crafts-making crawl with traditional Indian spa practice to end the day, Alila Moments offer space for guests to go beyond themselves to discover and genuinely connect with the surrounding environment through uniquely personalized and transformative experiences. Notable Alila Moments include:

Alila Ventana Big Sur in California | Coldstream Bliss: A Big Sur Ritual: Visitors are invited to bathe in the beauty of Big Sur with a private, guided, half-mile hike through the iconic Redwoods, featuring a dynamic combination of breathwork, intention setting exercises, and a river cold plunge that will leave them feeling refreshed, energized and deeply alive.

Alila Fort Bishangarh in India | Back to the Roots: A Tour of Rajasthan’s Artisanal Heritage: Guests will discover Rajasthan’s creative soul as they spend an intimate day with the region’s best artisans on this journey through Shahpura. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own pottery, bangles and runs under a local expert’s guidance, and following, will experience a traditional Ayurvedic head, neck, and shoulder massage.

Alila Villas Uluwatu in Bali | The Spiritual Essence of Bali: A Journey of Ritual, Reflection, and Wonder: Through this immersion into the spiritual rhythms of Bali, guests will experience a day that begins with sacred cleansing and continues with traditional crafts, temple offerings, local cuisine, and a mesmerizing Kecak performance at sunset.

Alila Hinu Bay in Oman | Sacred Resin: A Ritual of Frankincense and Renewal: Guests will explore where ancient Omani traditions and the sacred essence of Frankincense converge, beginning with crafting a personalized frankincense scrub in the spa kitchen, followed by a restorative full-body ritual of exfoliation, massage, and head treatment. The Moment continues with a five-course frankincense-infused dinner and storytelling with a local Omani about the historical and spiritual symbolism of this substance.

Alila Shanghai in Greater China | The Fragrant Path: Incense, Memory, and Meaning: Step into the poetic world of Chinese incense and its role in healing, meditation, and artistry. Guests will create their own blend and reflect on scent as a tool for presence, memory, and personal balance.

“A World Awaits is a pivotal campaign for the Alila brand, reinforcing its commitment to the luxury traveler who cherishes every step that they take, believes in moments of wonder large and small, and cares about the planet as much as they care about themselves,” said Katie Johnson, vice president, global brand leader, luxury portfolio, Hyatt. “From cultural and environmental immersion, to enriching bespoke experiences and holistic wellbeing, with this campaign, Alila hotels look forward to guests experiencing the worlds of culture, tradition, nature, spirituality and more, that await them at every corner.”

Set in 18 awe-inspiring destinations across Indonesia, Maldives, Oman, India, China, Malaysia, and California, the Alila brand brings to life A World Awaits across all of its global properties, including the newest addition, Alila Dong’ao Island Zhuhai, a luxury all-suite clifftop resort perched at the southwestern tip of Dong’ao Island in Zhuhai. Looking ahead, Alila Mayakoba will join the brand in late 2025 as the first Alila property in Latin America.

To learn more about the Alila brand, please visit www.alilahotels.com.