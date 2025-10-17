96 Hours in Riyadh, SA

Rising at the crossroads of heritage and innovation, Riyadh has become one of the world’s most exciting capitals to explore. Its museums and souqs speak to centuries of tradition, while its entertainment districts, world-class restaurants, and glittering skyline showcase a bold future in motion. Spend 96 hours here and you’ll discover a city that lives in the present while setting the pace for what’s next.

Day 1 – October 29

9 a.m. | A City from Above

Start at the Kingdom Centre, one of Riyadh’s most iconic skyscrapers. Have breakfast at Al Mamlaka Social Dining, then browse luxury boutiques before taking the elevator to the Sky Bridge. Suspended nearly 300 meters in the air, it offers panoramic views that capture Riyadh’s vast scale and its blend of tradition and modernity.

1 p.m. | Architecture in Motion

Walk through King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), a showcase of daring design. Here, sleek glass towers frame public art and bold structures, including the Zaha Hadid designed metro station, whose flowing curves were inspired by the shifting forms of desert sand dunes. Pause for coffee at Toby’s Estate, Café Bateel, or Café Tale - each a reflection of Riyadh’s fast-growing café culture.

6 p.m. | Heritage Reborn

Head west to Bujairi Terrace, Diriyah’s cultural district and a vibrant hub of restaurants and galleries. Just beyond lies the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, the birthplace of the modern Saudi state. Wander its restored Najdi-style mud-brick palaces and learn about Saudi’s early history. End with a coffee at Al Samhaniya Café, a serene spot blending tradition with modern design.

ADVERTISEMENT

9 p.m. | Dinner and Drinks, Riyadh Style

Dine at Flamingo Room by Tashas, where African flair meets global cuisine, framed by views of At-Turaif’s ancient walls. For a cosmopolitan nightcap, head to Iris Lounge for creative mocktails with sweeping views of the city lights.

Day 2 – October 30

9 a.m. | A Calm Start

Ease into the day at Lunch Room, where artisanal pastries and specialty coffee provide a gentle beginning.



12 a.m. | Horses in the Desert

At Nofa Equestrian Resort, ride through rolling dunes and desert trails surrounded by acacia trees and wildlife. The experience connects visitors to Saudi’s centuries-old equestrian heritage, where Bedouin horsemanship and endurance meet Saudi’s modern passion for world-class horse racing.



4 p.m. | Boulevard Buzz & a Global Table

Return to Riyadh to explore Boulevard City, a neon-lit wonderland that is central to Riyadh Season. This sprawling entertainment district comes alive with concerts, theatre, art installations, and immersive attractions. When hunger strikes, you’ll have global dining options at your fingertips: Lebanese mezze at Seray, Japanese skewers at Robata, or refined Italian plates at Cipriani.

7 p.m. | A Najdi Feast

Before heading to the equestrian event later tonight, dine at Al Najd Village, a restaurant designed like a traditional Saudi home. Classic dishes like jareesh (a cracked wheat porridge slow-cooked with meat and spices) and margoog (a hearty stew of vegetables and thin flatbread pieces simmered together) are served in a heritage-style atmosphere. It’s the perfect cultural meal before an evening of sport.

9 p.m. | Equestrian Elegance

Catch the Longines Global Champions Tour, Riyadh’s stop on the prestigious international show-jumping circuit. Under the floodlights, world-class riders compete in a stunning desert-inspired arena, making it one of the season’s most glamorous sporting spectacles.

Day 3 – October 31

9 a.m. | Contemporary Saudi Breakfast

Begin at Meez, a modern Saudi restaurant that elevates local flavors with creative twists, reflecting the city’s fresh culinary identity.

12 a.m. | Spa Escape at St. Regis

Unwind at the St. Regis Riyadh Spa, a sanctuary offering world-class treatments in elegant surrounding – perfect for recharging mid-journey.

3 p.m. | Solitaire Sparkle

At Solitaire Mall, browse global fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Cartier before lunch at Parker’s, New Shanghai, Jon & Vinny’s, or Somewhere’s Middle Eastern fusion.

6:30 p.m. | Cycling into Sunset

Ride along the Sports Boulevard, set to become the world’s longest continuous bike path. As the desrt sun dips into gold, you’ll see how Riyadh is transforming into a city built not just for business, but also for wellness, sport, and leisure.

9 p.m. | Dinner in Style

At Via Riyadh, the city’s newest lifestyle destination, pick your spot: the dazzling seafood of Sexy Fish or the cozy warmth of Ferdi Paris.

Day 4 – November 1

9 a.m. | A Quiet Cup

Start with specialty coffee at Elixir Bunn or Brew92, both Riyadh staples known for their sleek interiors and expertly roasted beans.



12 a.m. | The Story of a Nation

Spend the late morning at the Saudi National Museum, where archaeological treasures, manuscripts, and interactive exhibits trace the story of Saudi’s history – from prehistoric rock art to Saudi’s modern transformation under Vision 2030.



3 p.m. | Souq Treasures

Step back in time at Souq Al Zal, one of Riyadh’s oldest markets. Wander alleys filled with gold jewelry, antique daggers, carpets, oud perfumes, and trinkets. Bargaining is part of the experience and a glimpse into the city’s trading traditions.



6 p.m. | Into the Dunes

Leave the city for a desert escape. Opt for camel rides, adrenaline-fueled dune bashing, or simply settle into the silence to watch the sun sink behind endless golden sands.

10 p.m. | A Cosmopolitan Finale

End your Riyadh journey at Myazu, an acclaimed Japanese restaurant where sleek interiors and omakase menus embody the city’s cosmopolitan ambitions. It’s the perfect closing note to four days discovery.



Where to Stay

• Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel: Palatial interiors, Parisian-style courtyards, and home to Sadelle’s, an elegant base in Riyadh.

• Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah: In the city’s iconic tower, with sweeping views and a world-class spa.

• The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh: A neoclassical palace surrounded by gardens, grand, traditional, and ideal for those seeking luxury with Saudi character.

• Bab Samhan, Diriyah: Nestled within the heart of Diriyah, Bab Samhan blends the warmth of traditional Najdi architecture with refined modern luxury.

Don’t Miss

• At-Turaif District (Diriyah): A UNESCO World Heritage site that once housed the ruling Al Saud family and the birthplace of the modern Saudi state.

• Edge of the World: A dramatic desert escarpment an hour from Riyadh, perfect for a half-day adventure.

• Contemporary Art: Riyadh’s galleries, like Naila Art Gallery , spotlight the city’s growing creative scene.

To learn more and plan your trip, visit the Visit Saudi website.