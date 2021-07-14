Manchester welcomes first passengers to new terminal extension

The first passengers travelled through a new terminal extension at Manchester Airport this morning, marking a major milestone in the 83-year history of the location.

A Jet2.com flight to Menorca was the first to take-off from the expanded Terminal Two, which is the centrepiece of the £1 billion Manchester Airport Transformation Programme (MAN-TP).

Work started on the transformation in 2017 and – despite a delay of more than one year to the opening as a result of the pandemic – the facility was officially opened earlier.

Passengers then had their first opportunity to sample the new state-of-the-art facilities, including a worker bee inspired honeycomb lighting feature and a giant media wall.

A range of new shops, cafes, bars and restaurants also opened their doors today, with more to open throughout the week as passenger numbers increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first passengers through the doors going to Menorca were the Thompson family from Preston, Lancashire.

Two further Jet2.com flights will depart from the terminal today, and from tomorrow, TUI passengers will join them.

It is hoped that further airlines will transition to operating from the new terminal in the coming weeks as demand for travel increases, with a government announcement due tomorrow on its traffic light lists for travel.

Karen Smart, managing director of Manchester Airport, said: “This is a hugely significant milestone for our airport, our city, the North as a whole and the wider recovery of the travel industry.

“After a hugely challenging 16 months, we are delighted to be delivering some positive news and welcoming the first passengers into our new terminal extension.

“It is clear to see that vision has been realised and I would like to thank all our colleagues and partners who have worked on the project since the start.”