Orta to lead Canopy by Hilton, London City

Canopy by Hilton, London City, one of latest properties to be launched by the 4C Hotel Group, has announced the appointment of its new general manager, Beatriz Orta.

Orta will manage the launch of Canopy by Hilton London City, the first Canopy by Hilton property in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is scheduled to open its doors to guests later this summer.

Orta joins the lifestyle brand from Holiday Inn, London Camden Lock where she had overseen operations as general manager since 2016 and brings with her over 20 years of industry relevant experience, across Europe.

Canopy by Hilton, London City is located in the heart of London’s buzzing Minories development and promises to be a welcome addition to this vibrant hub.

The brand new, 340-room hotel is ideally located to many of London’s Leading landmarks including Tower Bridge, St Paul’s Cathedral and Borough Market, as well as being just a short five-minute walk away from Aldgate Tube Station.

The hotel’s close proximity to the City as well as its well-designed, designated meeting space, Dunstans Den, make it an ideal base for business travellers and local workers.

Orta, general manager of Canopy by Hilton London City commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Canopy by Hilton at such an exciting time for the brand and looking forward to continuing my journey with the 4C Hotel Group.

“We can’t wait to open the doors of our brand-new hotel to guests and hope our new, design-led space in the heart of the City offers business travellers, locals and vacationers the perfect base to enjoy everything the capital has to offer.”