Lisbon Encourages LGBTI+ Travellers to Celebrate Pride in June

With Lisbon, in Portugal, revealed as host of the annual EuroPride festival in 2025, and more than 100,000 people expected to attend annual Lisbon Pride events over two weekends in June, the team at Visit Lisbon (visitlisboa.com/en) has revealed its recommendations for uncovering the best of the region for LGBTI+ travellers.

The annual Pride March (22 and 23 June 2024), transforms the city with a kaleidoscope of colour, music, and festivity, serving as a celebration of love and freedom and providing a platform for LGBTI+ advocacy and awareness. A week later, Pride Village (29 and 30 June) is held in the iconic river-facing square, Praça do Comércio, with open-air bars, concerts and DJ sets that acclaim gay community and culture, and workshops that address the LGBTI+ experience.

The Pride March starts in the neighbourhood of Príncipe Real, which sits at the centre of the city’s gay scene and is seen as a cultural hub for the LGBTI+ community, with a chic and trendy atmosphere and a variety of gay bars, fashion boutiques, and art galleries.

Another favourite is Bairro Alto, one of Lisbon’s most traditional nightlife spots, which is packed with small bars and Fado houses, where diners are serenaded with traditional songs of love and fate, creating a street-party vibe where people make the most of Lisbon’s toasty temperatures to socialise outside against a backdrop of charming, old-world architecture and narrow cobbled streets.

Foodies will delight in Lisbon’s culinary scene, which is as diverse as its population. Gourmands can explore Time Out Market, in Lisbon’s historic Mercado da Ribeira, where the best of Portuguese cuisine, from creamy pastéis de nata to fresh seafood delights, is brought under one roof.

Lisbon’s commitment to diversity and acceptance is not confined to its nightlife. The city boasts a number of cultural landmarks and events that celebrate gay history and rights, including Queer Lisboa (20-28 September 2024), an annual film festival showcasing international films that highlight LGBTI+ themes.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those looking to delve deeper into Lisbon’s gay scene, there are guided tours offering insights into the city’s LGBTI+ history and progressive stance, stories of notable gay figures in Portuguese history, and current hotspots.

Lisbon is also known for its beautiful beaches, with the closest found along the Costa da Caparica, on the south side of the Tagus River and within 20 minutes of the centre. This 15km stretch has golden sands and a variety of resort towns that make it popular, with the 19 Gay Beach considered the go-to gay beach in Lisbon.

For more information, ideas, and inspiration on visiting Lisbon, please go to www.visitlisboa.com.