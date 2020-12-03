Wizz Air to open new base at Cardiff Airport

Wizz Air will open a new base at Cardiff Airport, its fourth alongside London Luton, Gatwick and Doncaster Sheffield.

The airline will allocate one Airbus A321 aircraft to the Welsh capital, and will launch nine new leisure routes.

The new base will offer year-round flights from Cardiff for the first time, with connections to sun destinations including Alicante, Faro, Larnaca and Tenerife as well as seasonal routes during the summer to Corfu, Heraklion and Palma de Mallorca and routes to Lanzarote and Sharm El Sheikh during the winter season.

As Wizz Air’s first venture into Wales, the new base represents a significant investment in Cardiff Airport and the local region by creating over 40 direct jobs and over 250 indirect jobs, supporting industries such as aviation, transportation, hospitality and tourism.

Connecting Wales with nine popular holiday destinations will provide a boost to the local economy by increasing the annual capacity of Cardiff Airport by over 350,000 seats, providing local passengers with even more affordable and exciting travel opportunities on their doorstep.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “This is an extremely exciting time for Wizz Air as we increase our footprint in the UK even further.

“The creation of our fourth UK base at Cardiff Airport reflects Wizz Air’s continued commitment to serving the UK market and generating economic growth, as we create local jobs, stimulate the tourism and hospitality industries and deliver on our promise of providing affordable, direct flights to exciting holiday destinations.

“With the launch of 47 new routes from the UK this year alone, we’re making sure that passengers can make up for lost time in creating amazing travel memories.”

More Information

Breaking Travel News earlier spoke to Owain Jones about the future of Wizz Air and how the carrier was battling back from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Take a look at his thoughts here.