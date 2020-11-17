Madeira launches Christmas tourism campaign

Madeira is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, sunshine and culture in Europe.

However, during what has a challenging year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many guests have not been able to experience and enjoy all that the archipelago has to offer.

With this in mind, the Madeira Promotion Bureau has launched a special campaign called: Madeira – It’s time for a different Christmas.

The islands hope to invite everybody to come and enjoy a unique Christmas and New Years’ experience.

Christmas in Madeira is one that combines the brilliance of all that it has to offer, making it a different, yet cosy, experience that can be enjoyed individually or with loved ones during one of the most special days of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The island will boast Christmas lights, end of year festivities, fireworks and food and unique that is exclusive to the island itself.

Despite living in very unusual times due to the pandemic, it is still possible to visit Madeira and make the most of this time of year, in a safe and hygienic environment.

There is also the promise of good weather and activities which will see you exchange the open fire for the sea and nature for a holiday that will create memories like no other.

More Information

Madeira is considered the World’s Leading Island Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.