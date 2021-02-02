Madeira latest destination to woo digital workers

Madeira is emerging as a frontrunner choice for remote workers following the opening of a major development.

The Digital Nomads Village has been referred to as the most significant project in Portugal to date for remote working, following a steep rise in demand accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crowned Europe’s Leading Island Destination for the seventh time last year at the World Travel Awards, the lure of this sub-tropical Atlantic haven is growing, with many seeing it as an ideal place to take up temporary residence.

The village is situated in tranquil Ponta do Sol on the south coast, with views out to the Atlantic and a short drive from the charming capital, Funchal.

It is an entire village dedicated to welcome a growing community of workers who no longer need to be located in their home country.

For the pilot programme, running until the end of June, the village is offering travellers a free working space with a desk and chair, access to a Slack community and free internet use.

The team there will also facilitate access to the local community and host fun events.

This symbiotic relationship between the nomads and locals is core to the brand.

The concept has launched in partnership with the Government of Madeira, StartUp Madeira and acclaimed digital nomad Gonçalo Hall.

Hosting up to 100 nomads at any one time, residents must commit to staying for at least a month.

Ponta do Sol is the perfect place for such a development, being small but perfectly formed: it is a cultural hub on the archipelago, due to the investment in art and culture, has beautiful beaches and great local restaurants and bars, including on the beach – perfect for afterwork drinks.

For those who like hiking there is a very scenic walk, called Levado do Moinho, close by.

