Sorenson to step back from Marriott for cancer treatment

Marriott International has announced that president and chief executive, Arne Sorenson, will be temporarily reducing his schedule to facilitate more demanding treatment for pancreatic cancer.

In May 2019, the company announced that Sorenson, 62, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was beginning treatment.

Sorenson, who will remain in his dual role, is expected to step back from full-time oversight of the company for several months.

During this time, he will stay involved in directing the company to the extent practical and will remain a member of the board of directors.

In consultation with board, Sorenson has tapped two veteran Marriott executives to share the responsibility for overseeing the day-to-day operations of Marriott business units and corporate functions during this period, in addition to maintaining their current responsibilities.

Stephanie Linnartz, group president, consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses, will oversee the company’s international lodging division, as well as legal, human resources and communications and public affairs.

Tony Capuano, group president, global development, design and operations services, will oversee the company’s United States’ and Canada lodging division and finance.

Linnartz, 52, and Capuano, 55, are long-time members of the Marriott leadership team, having joined the company in 1997 and 1995, respectively.

“Since my diagnosis, I’ve been working with a great medical team at Johns Hopkins to treat this cancer,” said Sorenson.

“While I have worked throughout my treatment to date and plan to remain as engaged in the business as my health allows, the right thing to do for me, my family and the company is to focus on my health.

“I know Stephanie and Tony will work with Marriott’s strong executive team to continue to move the company forward.

“I, along with my family and my medical team, remain optimistic about my prognosis and I plan to return full-time after the conclusion of my treatments.”