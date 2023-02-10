KLM to Boost Greater China Flights with Increase in Frequency, Subject to Approval

From the start of the Summer schedule 2023 on 26 March, KLM is planning to increase the frequency of flights to Greater China in response to the lifting of travel restrictions by the Chinese government.

The planned increase is subject to government approval.

KLM will operate a service three times a week from Amsterdam to Hong Kong. Starting with six non-stop flights to both Beijing and Shanghai, we are planning to increase this to daily services in May. Beijing hereby returns to our network.

The increased number of flights from 26 March, 2023, marks the next step in the resumption of routes from and via Amsterdam to Greater China. The Chinese market is important to the KLM network, because of the level of demand from business travellers.

Detailed flight times, days and fares may be consulted on KLM.com or in the KLM app

All flight schedules mentioned herein are subject to changes in travel restrictions and governmental authorizations.

We recommend passengers check the latest travel regulations prior to departure. A facemask must be worn on flights to and from China. See klm.traveldoc.aero for more information.

