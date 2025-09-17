Lumina Wellbeing Curates Two All-Inclusive Wellness Retreats in Hoi An, Vietnam

This November, Lumina Wellbeing unveils two signature all-inclusive retreats at Namia River Retreat, Hoi An’s first and only five-star wellness-inclusive resort. Curated for discerning travellers seeking depth, transformation, and mindful luxury, both programmes are designed to honour Vietnamese culture while offering contemporary pathways to holistic wellbeing. Together, they present two distinct yet complementary journeys that are rooted in Lumina Wellbeing’s philosophy of mindful, all-inclusive wellbeing.

Vietnamese Herbal Detox

12–16 November 2025 | Namia River Retreat, Hoi An

All-inclusive retreat curated by Lumina Wellbeing.

In collaboration with Vietnam Detox, pioneers of Buchinger therapeutic fasting in Vietnam, Lumina Wellbeing curates an immersive five-day experience rooted in the art of fasting and Vietnamese herbal traditions. Guests will be guided through a holistic cleanse of freshly pressed juices, herbal broths, and teas while engaging in wellness learning, cultural immersions, and mindful movement.

The programme includes herbal workshops, reflexology, space-cleansing rituals, guided cycling through Hoi An, meditative river walks, and tailored spa therapies at Lumina Wellbeing Spa. Set within the healing sanctuary of Namia River Retreat’s private pool villas, this retreat harmonises body, mind, and spirit, offering both scientific expertise and soulful connection.

Retreat highlights:

Gentle Buchinger Fasting: A carefully guided protocol of organic juices, handcrafted herbal broths, and teas to support deep detoxification and vitality.

Vietnamese Herbal Immersion: Hands-on workshops in Namia’s gardens, tea blending sessions, facial reflexology, and space-cleansing rituals (xông nhà), offering practical skills to “take Vietnam home.”

Cultural Connections: Guided river walks, bicycle trails through Hoi An, and authentic encounters with traditional healers.

Wellness Therapies: Daily spa rituals at Lumina Spa, including herbal hammam, acupressure, and Thuốc Nam–inspired treatments.

Expert Guidance: Led by Dieter Buchner and Trương Tấn Hoàn, co-founders of Vietnam Detox, who bring international expertise and heartfelt care to every participant’s journey.

Retreat Investment:

Travelling solo: USD 2,800 for 5 days, 4 nights in Nipa Pool Villa (private villa)

Travelling together: USD 2,100 for 5 days, 4 nights in Nipa Pool Villa (per person, twin-sharing villa)

More information about Vietnamese Herbal Detox Retreat: https://www.lumina-wellbeing.com/events/vietnam-herbal-detox

Nourish: Earth to Essence

21–24 November 2025 | Namia River Retreat, Hoi An

All-inclusive retreat curated by Lumina Wellbeing

Nourish: Earth to Essence is a four-day journey into conscious living, guided by three visionary facilitators: Michelle Ford - Founder of Lumina Wellbeing and GM of Namia River Retreat, Marian Dang - a founder of eco-presence and a seasoned holistic wellness facilitator, and Oliver Truesdale-Jutras - renowned chef, a pioneer of sustainable gastronomy and founder of Re:Growth. Guests are invited to reconnect with their inner essence through conscious experiences, eco-somatic movement, and inner sustainability practices, interwoven with regenerative farming activities and explorations of Hoi An’s vibrant community.

From interactive cooking classes and mindful movement to systemic constellations and local excursions, the retreat blends ancient wisdom with modern leadership practices. It is designed for visionary leaders and seekers ready to align with purpose, drawing strength from nature while cultivating clarity within.

Retreat highlights:

A Transformative Retreat: designed for leaders seeking clarity, connection, and alignment with nature.

Conscious Experiences: an immersive blend of regenerative food, modern & ancient wisdom and cultural immersion.

Inner Sustainability: Practices to restore balance and lead with impact and authenticity.

Eco-Somatic Movement: Yoga, breath-led practices, and tribal soundscapes designed to restore nervous system balance and cultivate embodied presence.

Local Community Encounters: Regenerative farming activities and guided bicycle trails into Hoi An, offering authentic connections to land and people.

Retreat Investment:

Travelling solo: USD 3,600 for 4 nights, 3 days in Nipa Pool Villa (private villa)

Travelling together: USD 3,150 for 4 nights, 3 days in Nipa Pool Villa (per person, twin-sharing villa)

More information about Nourish: Earth To Essence Retreat: https://www.lumina-wellbeing.com/events/nourish-eath-to-essence-retreat

Both all-inclusive retreats will be held at Namia River Retreat, Hoi An’s first and only riverfront wellness-inclusive resort nestled on the tranquil Con Ba Xa Islet in Thu Bon River. Namia River Retreat is thoughtfully crafted with genuine cultural journeys and wellness-inclusive therapies inspired by Vietnamese herbology. With 60 private pool villas, locally inspired dining experiences, and stunning pools with Thu Bon River views, the resort opens new ways to explore and connect with the lantern-lit ancient town of Hoi An.

Namia River Retreat is also a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of The World (SLH) Considerate Collection and Wellbeing Collection, underscoring Namia River Retreat’s commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and cultural preservation.