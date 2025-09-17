FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX AND MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL EXTEND AGREEMENT THROUGH 2030

FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX has announced the extension of its agreement with global hospitality and entertainment leader MGM Resorts International, continuing the company’s role as a Founding Partner through 2030.

As part of the renewal, MGM Resorts will continue to host the Winner’s Stage at Bellagio Fountain Club, one of the race’s preeminent luxury race-watching destinations. Positioned above the iconic Fountains of Bellagio and overlooking the Las Vegas Strip Circuit®, the venue offers guests front-row views of the circuit’s longest and fastest straightaway where cars exceed 210 mph as they blast past Turn 13. Bellagio Fountain Club elevates the experience with a culinary program featuring globally renowned chefs ranging from José Andrés and Mario Carbone to Masaharu Morimoto and Antonia Lofaso, an open bar featuring signature cocktails and curated premium wines, and high-energy nightlife at its rooftop lounge. When the checkered flag falls, the Winner’s Stage transforms into the ultimate celebration hub for driver appearances and post-race interviews.

In addition to Bellagio Fountain Club, MGM Resorts will deliver a variety of activations and official retail offerings throughout its Las Vegas properties in the MGM Zone, designed to immerse fans in the excitement of Formula 1® throughout race week.

“MGM Resorts has been instrumental in shaping the identity of the Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “Their commitment to creating unforgettable hospitality and entertainment offerings both on and off the track has set a standard of excellence, and their dedication to perfection perfectly blends with our desire to create the ultimate fan experience across the destination.”

Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ President of Operations, said, “The Las Vegas Grand Prix would not exist at the scale and quality it does without deep collaboration across the entire city. As a Founding Partner, we’ve worked side by side with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, LVCVA and other founding partners to make this one of the most sought-after races on the circuit and we look forward to continuing our role in making Las Vegas a global entertainment and sports destination.”

The strategic relationship between Las Vegas Grand Prix and MGM Resorts will continue to deliver world-class hospitality, curated entertainment and luxury experiences that position Las Vegas as a premier destination on the Formula 1 calendar.

For more information about the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.